Description

EIB's approach to Corporate Governance takes into account its dual role:

as a financial institution, EIB ensures that its financial statements give a true and fair view of its financial situation; it ensures that its business is conducted in accordance with the rules and procedures laid down in the Statute and the Rules of Procedure, and in line with best banking practices;

as a European body serving the policies of the EU, EIB carries out its statutory role and the tasks assigned to it in a transparent manner, in accordance with the provisions that are applicable to it."

In line with best banking practice, the most significant corporate governance developments of the year 2011 are summarized in an Annual Statement on Corporate Governance.