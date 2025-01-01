Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EIB open data

The EIB provides open access to data from its projects, funds and surveys

We collect data on the investment and climate surveys that we conduct, the projects that we finance, the equity funds that we support, and much more. All of this data is openly available to the public.

Surveys

Investment survey

Explore findings from our investment survey to find out how and why companies invest

Climate survey

Explore all results from the EIB’s climate survey and find out how citizens feel about climate change and climate action

EIB-supported projects

Projects

Find data from current and upcoming EIB-financed projects by region and sector

Equity funds

Discover data from the EIB’s equity funds for infrastructure, the environment and SMEs

Sustainable Development Goals

Explore how the EIB Group has contributed to the Sustainable Development Goals to create impact around the world.

Cohesion

Learn about the projects the EIB Group has supported in less developed and transition regions to reduce inequalities in Europe.

Advisory services

ELENA projects

The European Local ENergy Assistance initiative supports energy efficiency and sustainable transport. Explore data from ongoing and completed projects and discover ELENA projects on this map

JASPERS projects

Find data on how Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions helps cities and regions use European funds for their projects