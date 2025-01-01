Women Climate Leaders Network

In the spotlight
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how investing in women's leadership is critical to solving the climate crisis.
Why is women’s leadership important for climate action?
EIB Group leaders and co-chairs of the network Barbara Balke, Marjut Falkstedt, and Laura Piovesan chime in.
Gender inclusion to boost climate action
Here’s how gender diversity fosters resilience and sustainability in the face of a changing climate.
The crucial intersection between gender and climate
We need to drastically increase funding for climate change in a way that is both socially and gender inclusive.
Business case for women’s leadership
The best way to meet climate goals – and boost profits – is to put women in charge.
Where climate and gender collide
Investing in women could help solve the climate crisis, considering the influence they have as farmers, consumers, community leaders, workers and entrepreneurs. But their voices are rarely heard.
