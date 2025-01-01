Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Women Climate Leaders Network

Where climate and gender meet

Empowering change

Globally, women bear a disproportionate burden of the impact of climate change. However, despite challenges, they also play a crucial role in contributing to solutions. The Women Climate Leaders Network (WCLN) is an initiative powered by the European Investment Bank Group to leverage women's leadership in the areas of climate action, environment and sustainability.

Its main goals are to:

  • Promote networking
    of high-level European women leaders on issues of critical importance to climate mitigation and adaptation, environment and sustainability in Europe and beyond.
  • Establish thought leadership
    on new business models, required financial products, non-financial reporting, new technologies and innovation as business opportunity.
  • Boost visibility
    of women who lead on climate action, environment and sustainability within the EU and globally, and further encourage women’s leadership.
  • Raise awareness
    on how gender and climate intersect by promoting knowledge sharing and seeking feedback.

One year of impact

To mark its first anniversary, the WCLN has published a paper outlining five actionable recommendations to help SMEs and mid-sized companies accelerate green investment and innovation.

Read the full paper  

Members

The Women Climate Leaders Network brings together accomplished women leaders with diverse backgrounds from the private sector across all 27 EU countries, who have showcased exceptional leadership in driving climate action.

  Network membership is individual, not corporate, and is by invitation only.

List of network members  

In the spotlight

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how investing in women's leadership is critical to solving the climate crisis.

Why is women’s leadership important for climate action?

EIB Group leaders and co-chairs of the network Barbara Balke, Marjut Falkstedt, and Laura Piovesan chime in.

Gender inclusion to boost climate action

Here’s how gender diversity fosters resilience and sustainability in the face of a changing climate.

The crucial intersection between gender and climate

We need to drastically increase funding for climate change in a way that is both socially and gender inclusive.

Business case for women’s leadership

The best way to meet climate goals – and boost profits – is to put women in charge.

Where climate and gender collide

Investing in women could help solve the climate crisis, considering the influence they have as farmers, consumers, community leaders, workers and entrepreneurs. But their voices are rarely heard.

Learn more about the EIB Group's work

Climate action

Taking action to address the climate and environment emergency in the critical decade 2021-2030.

Gender equality

Supporting projects and investments that empower women worldwide.

Resources

News