Sweden and the EIB

We have played a key role in Sweden’s development, financing landmark projects like the Öresund Bridge and the Slussen redevelopment to enhance regional connectivity and urban resilience.
We support clean transport innovation, including AB Volvo’s electric vehicle research and energy-efficient trains for SJ. Additionally, we contribute to sustainable food systems, such as inland salmon farming.
At a glance
1994
€ 32.36 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Sweden by priority
EIB activity in Sweden by sector since start of operations
EIB stories in Sweden
‘I feel happy here’
Affordable and sustainable housing in the north of Sweden will help a population growing because of investment in Skellefteå's green industries
Get EIB support in Sweden
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Small projects
For smaller projects
(generally less than € 25m)
Large projects
For large projects
(exceeding € 25m)
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
The EIB economic survey of investments in Sweden
Contact us
Local authority or large corporate
Contact us directly at our local office
Media
Contact our press officer
Press Secretariat:
Tel. +352 4379-1
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press
General enquiries
Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB
Contact us
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions