Mali and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Mali since 1978.

Our work has direct impact on the local communities. Through our financing, citizens in the country have better access to drinking water and sanitation systems but also to energy supply. Investments in modern infrastructure are crucial to ensure health and economic development.

Supporting small entrepreneurs across Africa is one of our focuses, and thus at the heart of our contribution to the Team Europe Global Response to COVID-19. We aim to strengthen financial inclusion by boosting private sector investments and entrepreneurship, through selected local banks and financial institutions.

To this end, through our €10 million loan to Kafo Jiginew, the leading microfinance institution in Mali, over 15,000 entrepreneurs and farmers, especially women, can benefit from 60,000 microloans, to start-up or expand. One of these is Yiriwaton dairy, a small agricultural business that buys milk from 150 local families and makes it safe and sellable. The microloan helped to ensure electricity supply, essential to ensure milk cooling and storage, which led to an increase in milk production and jobs, thus improving lives in rural areas.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Mali.

1978

START OF OPERATIONS

16

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

0.14 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

2

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Mali by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Mali

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Mali and beyond

  •
    25 May 2023

    The Financial Inclusion Fund | Story of Avi Mali

    Mamadou's path took a positive turn when he received a game-changing loan from Cofina Mali, backed by the Financial Inclusion Fund.

    SMEs Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Microfinance Mandates and partnerships Mali Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 24 April 2023

    Let the light shine

    In Madagascar, only 15% of the rural population has electricity. WeLight brings clean energy to rural homes With its mini-grid systems.

    Infrastructure Electricity Climate Renewable energy Energy security Madagascar Mali Sub-Saharan Africa Climate and environment Energy
  • 19 April 2022

    A drive to develop

    In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change

    Infrastructure Transport Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 12 April 2022

    Heads above water

    In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here’s how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change

    Infrastructure Water Health and life sciences Wastewater Water treatment Water, wastewater management Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 27 January 2022

    EIB Global – Moving towards stronger cooperation beyond the EU

    The European Investment Bank works to improve lives around the globe. From Mali to Cambodia, from Argentina to Morocco, from India to Ukraine, our projects around the world help fight climate change, support local entrepreneurs, improve local health systems, bring innovation, and contribute to gender equality. Today’s great global challenges need even more focus and renewed efforts. This is why we have set up EIB Global, our dedicated arm for our activities outside the EU. That is why the European Investment Bank has decided to increase its efforts, creating EIB Global for our activity outside the European Union. EIB Global brings together all of the resources of the European Investment Bank to support the green and digital transitions through Europe’s global partnerships. As part of Team Europe, EIB Global will be an instrument to establish stronger partnerships with local institutions and other multilateral development banks all around the world. Find out more about EIB Global.

    Institutional Partnerships Partners Team Europe Argentina Ukraine India Cambodia Morocco Mali Asia and the Pacific Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Global development
  • 19 May 2021

    SheInvest for Africa (new video)

    Women often struggle to access financing and other economic services. Gender-smart investments can make a real difference! That is why the EU and its Bank, the European Investment Bank, are committed to boosting gender-smart investments across Africa. Discover how in our video!

    Diversity and gender Zambia Solomon Islands Vanuatu Papua New Guinea South Sandwich Islands St. Maarten Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Somalia Antigua and Barbuda São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Botswana Liberia Senegal Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Burkina Faso Comoros Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Timor-Leste Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Mozambique Angola Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Zimbabwe Micronesia Montserrat Djibouti Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Mali Uganda Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa
  • 1 July 2020

    Development Solutions: How to be sensitive

    Half of the world’s poor live in fragile or conflict-affected countries. Where there is conflict, development solutions must break the cycle of fragility, if we are to end poverty

    Infrastructure Institutional Partners Economics SDG United Nations Impact Development solutions Ukraine Palestine* Mali Colombia Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Global development
  • 15 May 2020

    Microfinance in Mali: Opportunities for women entrepreneurs

    Supporting small entrepreneurs across Africa is at the heart of the EIBs contribution to the Team Europe Global Response to COVID-19. Our partnership with microfinance institution Kafo Jiginew in Mali will improve access to finance to 90,000 smallholders to expand their activity.

    Microfinance Covid-19 Mali Sub-Saharan Africa
  • 15 May 2020

    Microfinance in Mali: Opportunities for farmers and cooperatives

    Building on our strong partnership with microfinance institutions in Africa like Kafo Jiginew in Mali is helping communities in vulnerable states to confront the economic, social & health impact of the pandemic. The EIB ready to do more in Team Europe Global Response to COVID-19.

    Microfinance Covid-19 Mali Sub-Saharan Africa
  • 12 November 2024

    Climate action must rise above politics

    In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

    Interviews Institutional COP29 Partners Climate Climate action Management committee United Nations Nadia Calviño Sustainability Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Cuba Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica Slovakia St. Maarten Faeroe Islands Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Iran (Islamic Republic of) Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Iraq Gabon Suriname Taiwan Italy Ethiopia United States Malawi Belarus Croatia Norway Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Qatar Argentina Samoa Afghanistan San Marino Azerbaijan Austria Aruba Gibraltar Benin Spain Panama Romania New Caledonia Ecuador Ireland Guinea-Bissau New Zealand Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Germany Sweden Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Montenegro Japan Slovenia Lithuania Pakistan Nauru São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Israel Lao People's Democratic Rep. Bulgaria Iceland Ukraine Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Albania Malta Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Jordan Finland Regional - Pacific Burundi Georgia Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros Bermuda Canada China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Andorra Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Türkiye Nicaragua Myanmar Mozambique Russia Angola Chile Togo Armenia Cameroon Barbados Sudan Channel Islands Tunisia Kuwait Dominica Brunei Darussalam North Macedonia Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia Bahrain St. Helena Lebanon Pitcairn Guinea Belgium Morocco Libyan Arab Jamahiriya El Salvador Hungary Jamaica Egypt Greece The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) Holy See (Vatican City State) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Denmark Honduras Bhutan Australia Luxembourg Liechtenstein Fiji Cyprus Virgin Islands, U.S. The Netherlands South Africa Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Greenland Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius Portugal Korea, Democrat. People's Rep. St. Pierre and Miquelon Syrian Arab Republic Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Poland Mexico Palestine* Indonesia Nepal Switzerland France Zimbabwe Serbia Isle of Man Algeria Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Puerto Rico Djibouti Latvia Bolivia Moldova Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Monaco Uganda United Kingdom Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda Czechia French Polynesia Saudi Arabia Oman Bosnia and Herzegovina Kosovo* Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana United Arab Emirates Namibia Belize Estonia Asia and the Pacific Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean European Union EFTA countries Former EU Member States North America Overseas Countries and Territories Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment

