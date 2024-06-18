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PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 90,000,000
Transport : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/07/2024 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di monitoraggio ambientale
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro progettuale
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di gestione delle materie con ipotesi di soluzioni delle esigenze di cave e discariche
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 2
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - sintesi non tecnica
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - studio pilota Posidonia
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 1
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale - quadro programmatico
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Relazione generale descrittiva relativa alle opere di difesa, cassa di colmata e dragaggi e indagini conoscitive aree litoranee a nord di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio modellistico d'impatto atmosferico della fase di cantiere del progetto di ampliamento del porto di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Documento tecnico per l'istanza di immersione in mare di materiali di cui alle lettere a) e b) comma 1 art. 109 del D.Lgs. 152/06 e documentazione tecnica
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano preliminare di utilizzo in sito delle terre e rocce
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale
Related press
Italy: EIB lends €90 million for sustainable expansion of the Port of Livorno

Summary sheet

Release date
4 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/07/2024
20210681
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
AUTORITA DI SISTEMA PORTUALE DEL MAR TIRRENO SETTENTRIONALE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 473 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the development of a new port area by expanding the existing facilities towards the sea, including new breakwaters, land reclamation and dredging works at the Port of Livorno.

The Promoter's large investment programme aims at developing the existing port facilities to increase the capacity, improve the efficiency and enhance the maritime accessibility. This programme includes the construction of a new breakwater and channel system to accommodate future terminals and upgrade the maritime accessibility. EIB's financing will be focused on Phase 1 of this investment programme, which includes the new North breakwater (and an associated basin to deposit dredging spoils), the re-profile of the existing Meloria Breakwater, the new south Breakwater and the dredging of the access channel to new and the existing port areas.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will improve the competitive position of maritime transport by enabling modal shift from more carbon intensive modes and enhancing interoperability between transport modes. These actions will reduce GHG emissions as well other negative transport externalities, which would otherwise be incurred by non-users, for instance from noise and local emissions. In terms of technical advice, the EIB will help to ensure that the Project will be implemented in line with the required environmental and procurement standards. EIB brings excellent financial contribution in terms of longer maturity, flexibility of drawdowns, longer availability period and the substantial crowding-in effect to the market players in this industry sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation and mitigation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed in detail during appraisal for each project component.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 June 2024
15 July 2024
Related documents
20/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di monitoraggio ambientale
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro progettuale
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di gestione delle materie con ipotesi di soluzioni delle esigenze di cave e discariche
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 2
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - sintesi non tecnica
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - studio pilota Posidonia
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 1
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale - quadro programmatico
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Relazione generale descrittiva relativa alle opere di difesa, cassa di colmata e dragaggi e indagini conoscitive aree litoranee a nord di Livorno
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio modellistico d'impatto atmosferico della fase di cantiere del progetto di ampliamento del porto di Livorno
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Documento tecnico per l'istanza di immersione in mare di materiali di cui alle lettere a) e b) comma 1 art. 109 del D.Lgs. 152/06 e documentazione tecnica
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano preliminare di utilizzo in sito delle terre e rocce
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends €90 million for sustainable expansion of the Port of Livorno

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Publication Date
20 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213100522
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di monitoraggio ambientale
Publication Date
12 Dec 2024
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163055730
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro progettuale
Publication Date
12 Dec 2024
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163055223
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di gestione delle materie con ipotesi di soluzioni delle esigenze di cave e discariche
Publication Date
12 Dec 2024
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163055019
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 2
Publication Date
12 Dec 2024
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163055731
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - sintesi non tecnica
Publication Date
12 Dec 2024
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163055225
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - studio pilota Posidonia
Publication Date
12 Dec 2024
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163053386
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 1
Publication Date
12 Dec 2024
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054315
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale - quadro programmatico
Publication Date
12 Dec 2024
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163050346
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Relazione generale descrittiva relativa alle opere di difesa, cassa di colmata e dragaggi e indagini conoscitive aree litoranee a nord di Livorno
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054906
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio modellistico d'impatto atmosferico della fase di cantiere del progetto di ampliamento del porto di Livorno
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163055601
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Documento tecnico per l'istanza di immersione in mare di materiali di cui alle lettere a) e b) comma 1 art. 109 del D.Lgs. 152/06 e documentazione tecnica
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163052371
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano preliminare di utilizzo in sito delle terre e rocce
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054010
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163047503
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di monitoraggio ambientale
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro progettuale
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di gestione delle materie con ipotesi di soluzioni delle esigenze di cave e discariche
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 2
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - sintesi non tecnica
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - studio pilota Posidonia
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 1
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale - quadro programmatico
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Relazione generale descrittiva relativa alle opere di difesa, cassa di colmata e dragaggi e indagini conoscitive aree litoranee a nord di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio modellistico d'impatto atmosferico della fase di cantiere del progetto di ampliamento del porto di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Documento tecnico per l'istanza di immersione in mare di materiali di cui alle lettere a) e b) comma 1 art. 109 del D.Lgs. 152/06 e documentazione tecnica
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano preliminare di utilizzo in sito delle terre e rocce
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale
Other links
Summary sheet
PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Data sheet
PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Related press
Italy: EIB lends €90 million for sustainable expansion of the Port of Livorno

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB lends €90 million for sustainable expansion of the Port of Livorno
Other links
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di monitoraggio ambientale
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro progettuale
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di gestione delle materie con ipotesi di soluzioni delle esigenze di cave e discariche
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 2
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - sintesi non tecnica
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - studio pilota Posidonia
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 1
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale - quadro programmatico
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Relazione generale descrittiva relativa alle opere di difesa, cassa di colmata e dragaggi e indagini conoscitive aree litoranee a nord di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio modellistico d'impatto atmosferico della fase di cantiere del progetto di ampliamento del porto di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Documento tecnico per l'istanza di immersione in mare di materiali di cui alle lettere a) e b) comma 1 art. 109 del D.Lgs. 152/06 e documentazione tecnica
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano preliminare di utilizzo in sito delle terre e rocce
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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