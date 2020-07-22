Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 67,791,123.61
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 67,791,123.61
Energy : € 67,791,123.61
Signature date(s)
23/07/2021 : € 2,301,832.78
20/10/2021 : € 13,762,573.08
23/07/2021 : € 51,726,717.75
Other links
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Avifauna
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Memoria Proyecto de Ejecución
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius Anexo Planos Proyecto (Transmission line))
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Avifauna en el ambito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius solar
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Prospección arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS -Solaria Sirius - Modificaciones proyecto
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos proyecto (Transmission line)
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Quirópteros en el ámbito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius Solar
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (Substation)
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia proyecto
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (The Solar Plant)
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Cartografica Temática
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia Temática
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Draco Solar PV
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Draco Solar PV
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de efectos sinérgicos y acumulativos - Draco Solar PV
Related public register
15/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Ursa Maior
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Related press
Spain: EIB signs agreement with Solaria to co-finance the construction of seven photovoltaic plants generating 477 GWh of renewable energy a year

Summary sheet

Release date
22 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2021
20200100
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
CORONA BOREALIS FOTOVOLTAICA SLU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 68 million
EUR 157 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of 5 solar photovoltaic plants with an installed capacity of 252 MWp located in the Spanish regions of Castilla y Leon and Castilla-La Mancha.

The operation will contribute to EU climate and energy objectives. In particular, it supports the EU-wide target of reaching 32% of energy from renewable sources in gross final energy consumption by 2030, as set out in the Renewable Energy (RE) Directive (EU 2018/2001). It also contributes to the national renewable energy targets as laid out in Spain's National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's priority energy lending related to renewable energy and climate action. In addition, part of the project is located in the Spanish region of Castilla-La Mancha, considered a convergence region under the current cohesion policy criteria.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives in energy (renewable energy), climate action, and economic and social cohesion. Electricity is produced from low carbon sources (solar PV), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. As it relies on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial PPAs), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, the project improves market efficiency and competition. It is expected to yield very good quality and results due to excellent social benefits, fair employment creation and a good ESG rating. The project is supported by the adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.
Supporting this solar PV project with a meaningful amount of non-recourse project financing will be instrumental in facilitating and accelerating the financial close of a sizable renewable energy investment. The EIB will be acting as a cornerstone lender and thus crowding-in other lenders. The improved economic conditions of the EIB financing combined with structuring advice will further enhance the project's viability, which is deemed crucial in this period of very high economic uncertainty in the context of the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The plants and their ancillary infrastructure fall within Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC (the transmission lines being 132 kV maximum). The Promoter prepared an environmental impact assessment (EIA) study for each power plant and its ancillary infrastructure and submitted them to the competent authorities. All the plants have been screened by the authorities, and are undergoing mandatory EIA process according to local legislation. The Promoter expects to obtain the permits in Q2 2020. The authorisation procedure and compliance with the relevant EU directives, specifically Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), will be assessed at appraisal, in particular the potential cumulative impacts assessment and the impacts on protected flora and fauna, including Natura 2000 sites.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Avifauna
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Memoria Proyecto de Ejecución
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius Anexo Planos Proyecto (Transmission line))
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Avifauna en el ambito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius solar
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Prospección arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS -Solaria Sirius - Modificaciones proyecto
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos proyecto (Transmission line)
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Quirópteros en el ámbito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius Solar
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (Substation)
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia proyecto
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (The Solar Plant)
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Cartografica Temática
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia Temática
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Draco Solar PV
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Draco Solar PV
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de efectos sinérgicos y acumulativos - Draco Solar PV
15/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Ursa Maior
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB signs agreement with Solaria to co-finance the construction of seven photovoltaic plants generating 477 GWh of renewable energy a year

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
25 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138102036
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
25 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138107746
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Avifauna
Publication Date
24 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138943622
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Memoria Proyecto de Ejecución
Publication Date
25 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138103050
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
25 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138108607
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius Anexo Planos Proyecto (Transmission line))
Publication Date
25 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139022297
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Avifauna en el ambito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius solar
Publication Date
25 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138104579
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Prospección arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Publication Date
24 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138104048
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
24 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138105568
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS -Solaria Sirius - Modificaciones proyecto
Publication Date
25 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138108613
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos proyecto (Transmission line)
Publication Date
25 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138972231
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Quirópteros en el ámbito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius Solar
Publication Date
25 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138108614
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Publication Date
25 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138106198
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (Substation)
Publication Date
25 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139018895
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Publication Date
25 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138107916
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
Publication Date
24 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138105026
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia proyecto
Publication Date
24 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138104258
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
25 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138106478
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
Publication Date
25 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138106490
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (The Solar Plant)
Publication Date
25 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139023136
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos
Publication Date
24 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138104259
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Cartografica Temática
Publication Date
24 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138976516
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia Temática
Publication Date
24 Feb 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138951387
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Draco Solar PV
Publication Date
7 Sep 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148409141
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Draco Solar PV
Publication Date
7 Sep 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148401772
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
Publication Date
17 Jul 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143841845
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
Publication Date
17 Jul 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144068746
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
Publication Date
17 Jul 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143843810
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Publication Date
17 Jul 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141347884
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de efectos sinérgicos y acumulativos - Draco Solar PV
Publication Date
7 Sep 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148416570
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Ursa Maior
Publication Date
15 Jul 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144071459
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
Publication Date
17 Jul 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143842709
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190632429
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Avifauna
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Memoria Proyecto de Ejecución
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius Anexo Planos Proyecto (Transmission line))
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Avifauna en el ambito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius solar
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Prospección arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS -Solaria Sirius - Modificaciones proyecto
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos proyecto (Transmission line)
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Quirópteros en el ámbito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius Solar
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (Substation)
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia proyecto
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (The Solar Plant)
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Cartografica Temática
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia Temática
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Draco Solar PV
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Draco Solar PV
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de efectos sinérgicos y acumulativos - Draco Solar PV
Related public register
15/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Ursa Maior
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Other links
Summary sheet
SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Data sheet
SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Related press
Spain: EIB signs agreement with Solaria to co-finance the construction of seven photovoltaic plants generating 477 GWh of renewable energy a year

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB signs agreement with Solaria to co-finance the construction of seven photovoltaic plants generating 477 GWh of renewable energy a year
Other links
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Avifauna
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Memoria Proyecto de Ejecución
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius Anexo Planos Proyecto (Transmission line))
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Avifauna en el ambito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius solar
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Prospección arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS -Solaria Sirius - Modificaciones proyecto
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos proyecto (Transmission line)
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Quirópteros en el ámbito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius Solar
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (Substation)
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia proyecto
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (The Solar Plant)
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Cartografica Temática
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia Temática
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Draco Solar PV
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Draco Solar PV
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de efectos sinérgicos y acumulativos - Draco Solar PV
Related public register
15/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Ursa Maior
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS

Photogallery

Solaria Castilian PV Plants
Solaria Castilian PV Plants
©Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications