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REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 250,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2020 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Note de présentation non-technique
Related public register
23/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude d'impact - Etat initial
Related public register
23/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Résumé non-technique
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Qualité environnementale des sols
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Cartes des résultats de la modélisation (biogaz)
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Rapport d'analyse eau de nappe
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude d’impact ‐ Descriptif du projet
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Raport géotechnique
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Gestion des sols pollués
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Liste rouge des oiseaux
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Récapitulatif des scénarios
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Délimination des zones humides
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Inventaire Faune/Flore/Habitats des sites d'exploitation
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Caractérisation de la qualté des sols
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Bilan de la campagne
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Surveillance de la qualité des eaux souterraines
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Exigences spécifiques par département pour la valorisation agricole des boues
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Résultats d'analyse des eaux souterraines
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude de la faune piscicole
Related public register
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Référentiel SEQ Eaux souterraines
Related public register
24/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude de dangers (incl. annexes)
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude ATEX
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Gestion des Eaux Usées, Eaux Pluviales, d’Eau Incendie, d’Eau Potable
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Météorologie-Modelisation-Odeurs
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Modélisations de scénarios accidentels - Explosions
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude HAZID (Identification des dangers)
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude d'impact globale - Evaluation des risques sanitaires
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Projet de mise aux normes du réseau de biogaz Moyenne Pression
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Bruit - phase chantier
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Bruit - pahse exploitation
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Analyse des risques fermentation boues primaires et flottants
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Dimensionnement et implantation des poteaux incendie
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Note de conception du poste FeCl3
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Programme Investigation sites et sols pollués
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude de dispersion des odeurs
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude de dangers
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etat des lieux des reseaux incendie
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Procédure collecte et suivi des déchets
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Gestion des Eaux Usées, Eaux Pluviales, d’Eau Incendie, d’Eau Potable
Related public register
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Analyse du risque foudre
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL

Summary sheet

Release date
12 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2020
20190784
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL
SYNDICAT INTERDEPARTEMENTAL POUR L'ASSAINISSEMENT DE L'AGGLOMERATION PARISIENNE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project constitutes the continuation of the investment program of the SIAAP (INTERDEPARTMENTAL SYNDICATE FOR THE SANITATION OF THE PARIS AGGLOMERATION) for the upgrading of the largest wastewater treatment plant in the Paris region (Achères Seine Aval).

The project targets improved wastewater treatment and sludge treatment through the rehabilitation and upgrading of the primary settlers and the biogas plant in SIAAP's largest wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 1.5 million cubic meters per day (combined flow of wastewater and storm water), as well as the construction of a large trunk sewer to prevent discharge of untreated sewage to Seine river.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project aims at maintaining compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EC and Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. Several of the construction schemes included in the project might fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Environmental Impact Assessment procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. Where appropriate, the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC) are applied. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply these EU Directives.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
23/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Note de présentation non-technique
23/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude d'impact - Etat initial
23/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Résumé non-technique
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Qualité environnementale des sols
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Cartes des résultats de la modélisation (biogaz)
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Rapport d'analyse eau de nappe
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude d’impact ‐ Descriptif du projet
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Raport géotechnique
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Gestion des sols pollués
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Liste rouge des oiseaux
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Récapitulatif des scénarios
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Délimination des zones humides
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Inventaire Faune/Flore/Habitats des sites d'exploitation
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Caractérisation de la qualté des sols
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Bilan de la campagne
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Surveillance de la qualité des eaux souterraines
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Exigences spécifiques par département pour la valorisation agricole des boues
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Résultats d'analyse des eaux souterraines
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude de la faune piscicole
25/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Référentiel SEQ Eaux souterraines
24/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude de dangers (incl. annexes)
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude ATEX
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Gestion des Eaux Usées, Eaux Pluviales, d’Eau Incendie, d’Eau Potable
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Météorologie-Modelisation-Odeurs
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Modélisations de scénarios accidentels - Explosions
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude HAZID (Identification des dangers)
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude d'impact globale - Evaluation des risques sanitaires
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Projet de mise aux normes du réseau de biogaz Moyenne Pression
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Bruit - phase chantier
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Bruit - pahse exploitation
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Analyse des risques fermentation boues primaires et flottants
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Dimensionnement et implantation des poteaux incendie
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Note de conception du poste FeCl3
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Programme Investigation sites et sols pollués
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude de dispersion des odeurs
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude de dangers
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etat des lieux des reseaux incendie
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Procédure collecte et suivi des déchets
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Gestion des Eaux Usées, Eaux Pluviales, d’Eau Incendie, d’Eau Potable
26/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Analyse du risque foudre
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Note de présentation non-technique
Publication Date
23 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130368314
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude d'impact - Etat initial
Publication Date
23 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130368315
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Résumé non-technique
Publication Date
23 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130414859
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Qualité environnementale des sols
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130371127
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Cartes des résultats de la modélisation (biogaz)
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130371020
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Rapport d'analyse eau de nappe
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130371598
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude d’impact ‐ Descriptif du projet
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130369211
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Raport géotechnique
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130368316
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Gestion des sols pollués
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130372516
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Liste rouge des oiseaux
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130366425
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Récapitulatif des scénarios
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130367811
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Délimination des zones humides
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130372123
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Inventaire Faune/Flore/Habitats des sites d'exploitation
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130371019
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Caractérisation de la qualté des sols
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130368638
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Bilan de la campagne
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130372124
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Surveillance de la qualité des eaux souterraines
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130371017
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Exigences spécifiques par département pour la valorisation agricole des boues
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130363460
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Résultats d'analyse des eaux souterraines
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130366423
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude de la faune piscicole
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130367378
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Référentiel SEQ Eaux souterraines
Publication Date
25 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130366424
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude de dangers (incl. annexes)
Publication Date
24 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131598119
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude ATEX
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130367922
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Gestion des Eaux Usées, Eaux Pluviales, d’Eau Incendie, d’Eau Potable
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130368012
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Météorologie-Modelisation-Odeurs
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130373027
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Modélisations de scénarios accidentels - Explosions
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130370820
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude HAZID (Identification des dangers)
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130369418
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude d'impact globale - Evaluation des risques sanitaires
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130370724
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Projet de mise aux normes du réseau de biogaz Moyenne Pression
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130367923
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Bruit - phase chantier
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130372413
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Bruit - pahse exploitation
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130369416
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Analyse des risques fermentation boues primaires et flottants
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130366624
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Dimensionnement et implantation des poteaux incendie
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130369812
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
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or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Note de conception du poste FeCl3
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130368641
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
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or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Programme Investigation sites et sols pollués
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130373028
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
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or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude de dispersion des odeurs
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130371213
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etude de dangers
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130372740
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Etat des lieux des reseaux incendie
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130366621
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Procédure collecte et suivi des déchets
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130372416
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Gestion des Eaux Usées, Eaux Pluviales, d’Eau Incendie, d’Eau Potable
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130366096
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL - Analyse du risque foudre
Publication Date
26 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130366622
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL
Publication Date
28 Aug 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
127060693
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190784
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
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Link to source
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Summary sheet
REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL
Data sheet
REFONTE ACHERES SEINE AVAL

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