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SOLARIA PV PLANTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2019 : € 25,000,000
13/10/2020 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - 20190212 Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos - Appendice I - Maps
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Proyecto - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Poleñino I
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Inventario de Arbolado
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Toresdillas II
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental-Tordesillas I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Incidencia Paisajística
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
14/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio Incidencia Paisajística - Solaria-Santiz
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos
Related public register
14/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Inventario de Nidos y Arbolado - Solaria-Santiz
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Incidencia Paisajística - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Inventario de Nidos y Arbolado - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
12/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
12/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cartografía Temática Valdelosa
Related public register
12/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Related public register
14/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Temática - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
14/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental - Tordesillas I
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Planos Proyecto
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Planos - Solaria-Santiz
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Impacto Sobre el Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Solaria-Santiz
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Related press
Spain: COP25 - Support for renewable energy: EIB joins forces with Natixis to co-finance the construction of nine solar power plants
Parent project
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
30 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2019
20190212
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOLARIA PV PLANTS
CFV TRIANGULUM AUSTRALE SLU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 182 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of 8 solar photovoltaic plants with a total capacity of 250 MWp located in the Spanish regions of Extremadura, Aragon and Castilla y Leon. The plants were awarded with a specific regulation as a result of a competitive auction for renewable energy projects held in Spain in July 2017.

The EIB intermediated financing for this operation is expected to have an important demonstration effect. Indeed, it will be one of the first greenfield solar energy projects to be financed in Spain after the moratorium in 2012 and the new regulatory framework - which came into effect in 2014. Besides, the present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spain 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the CO2 emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), and have been screened in by the competent authority, who confirmed that applicable EIA processes have been performed. The authorization procedure has been completed for the solar photovoltaic plant and the relevant interconnection facilities.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - 20190212 Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos - Appendice I - Maps
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Proyecto - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Poleñino I
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Inventario de Arbolado
09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Toresdillas II
09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental-Tordesillas I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Incidencia Paisajística
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
14/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio Incidencia Paisajística - Solaria-Santiz
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos
14/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Inventario de Nidos y Arbolado - Solaria-Santiz
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Incidencia Paisajística - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Inventario de Nidos y Arbolado - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
12/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
12/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cartografía Temática Valdelosa
12/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS
14/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Temática - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
14/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental - Tordesillas I
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Planos Proyecto
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Planos - Solaria-Santiz
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Impacto Sobre el Patrimonio Cultural
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Solaria-Santiz
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Related projects
Parent project
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Spain: COP25 - Support for renewable energy: EIB joins forces with Natixis to co-finance the construction of nine solar power plants

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - 20190212 Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos - Appendice I - Maps
Publication Date
13 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125439489
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Proyecto - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Publication Date
13 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95081700
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Poleñino I
Publication Date
9 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95081568
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Inventario de Arbolado
Publication Date
10 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95081362
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Toresdillas II
Publication Date
9 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95085764
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental-Tordesillas I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
9 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95081577
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Incidencia Paisajística
Publication Date
10 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95084184
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
8 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95085113
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio Incidencia Paisajística - Solaria-Santiz
Publication Date
14 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95080971
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos
Publication Date
10 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95085308
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Inventario de Nidos y Arbolado - Solaria-Santiz
Publication Date
14 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95085500
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Incidencia Paisajística - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Publication Date
13 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95075935
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Publication Date
13 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95079648
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Inventario de Nidos y Arbolado - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Publication Date
13 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95073615
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Publication Date
12 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95084002
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cartografía Temática Valdelosa
Publication Date
12 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125436632
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Publication Date
12 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125463225
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Temática - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Publication Date
14 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125451585
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Publication Date
14 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125445407
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental - Tordesillas I
Publication Date
9 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95085763
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
10 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95084586
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Planos Proyecto
Publication Date
10 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95081364
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Planos - Solaria-Santiz
Publication Date
13 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95085501
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Impacto Sobre el Patrimonio Cultural
Publication Date
10 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95083180
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Publication Date
13 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95079482
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Solaria-Santiz
Publication Date
13 Dec 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95080076
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Publication Date
21 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95831626
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190212
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - 20190212 Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos - Appendice I - Maps
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Proyecto - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Poleñino I
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Inventario de Arbolado
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Toresdillas II
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental-Tordesillas I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Incidencia Paisajística
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
14/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio Incidencia Paisajística - Solaria-Santiz
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos
Related public register
14/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Inventario de Nidos y Arbolado - Solaria-Santiz
Related public register
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13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Inventario de Nidos y Arbolado - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
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12/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
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12/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS
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14/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
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09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental - Tordesillas I
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10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
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10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Planos Proyecto
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10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Impacto Sobre el Patrimonio Cultural
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13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
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13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Solaria-Santiz
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21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Other links
Summary sheet
SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Data sheet
SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Related press
Spain: COP25 - Support for renewable energy: EIB joins forces with Natixis to co-finance the construction of nine solar power plants
Parent project
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: COP25 - Support for renewable energy: EIB joins forces with Natixis to co-finance the construction of nine solar power plants
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12/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
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13/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Solaria-Santiz
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Parent project
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN

Photogallery

Support for renewable energy: EIB joins forces with Natixis to co-finance the construction of nine solar power plants in Spain
Solaria PV Plants; La Isla Solar PV
Photographer: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

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