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WIND FARMS PT I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 47,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 47,000,000
Energy : € 47,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2019 : € 2,000,000
27/11/2019 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WIND FARMS PT I - Parque Eólico de Penacova - Estudo de Incidências Ambientais - Resumo Não Técnico
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WIND FARMS PT I - Parque Eólico de Maunça - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND FARMS PT I
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Prevenção e Gestão de Resíduos de Construção e de Demolição - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Relatório de Conformidade Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Cláusulas Ambientais do Cadernos de Encargos (Fase de Construção) - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça - Aditamento
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização do Ambiente Sonoro - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Linha Elétrica do Parque Eólico de Maunça Cláusulas Ambientais do Cadernos de Encargos (Fase de Construção
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Monitorização da Comunidade de Quirópteros- Relatório I (Fase anterior à construção) - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Recuperação das Áreas Intervencionadas - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização de Avifauna) - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Cláusulas Ambientais do Cadernos de Encargos (Fase de Construção) - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça - Anexos
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Monitorização da Flora e Vegetação - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo da Bacia Visual - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Monitorização da Comunidade de Aves Relatório I (Fase anterior à construção) - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização de Quirópteros - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Avaliação de Impactes Ambientais do Projeto de Execução Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização de Flora e Habitats - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo Acústico - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIND FARMS PT I

Summary sheet

Release date
15 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2019
20180290
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WIND FARMS PT I
EDP RENOVAVEIS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 47 million
EUR 96 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of three wind farms located in Portugal with a total capacity of 96 MW.

The project will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation, and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The project will further contribute the EIB's lending priority policy on social cohesion, renewable energy and climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Windfarms falls under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) according to which the Member States shall determine whether the project shall be made subject to an assessment based on defined criteria. According to national legislation, windfarms exceeding certain criteria are subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). This was the case for two of the three windfarms. The environmental studies for the EIA process were undertaken and the competent authorities have granted approval containing requirements to mitigate environmental impacts accordingly. Residual impacts were classified of small magnitude and low significance.

The project will be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC c.q. 2014/25/EU hence private sector procurement procedures applied. Equipment and works were purchased through multi contracts such as one for supply and installation of turbines, others for infrastructure works (Balance of Plant), electrical works etc.

Related documents
03/05/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WIND FARMS PT I - Parque Eólico de Penacova - Estudo de Incidências Ambientais - Resumo Não Técnico
03/05/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WIND FARMS PT I - Parque Eólico de Maunça - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND FARMS PT I
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Prevenção e Gestão de Resíduos de Construção e de Demolição - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Relatório de Conformidade Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Cláusulas Ambientais do Cadernos de Encargos (Fase de Construção) - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça - Aditamento
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização do Ambiente Sonoro - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Linha Elétrica do Parque Eólico de Maunça Cláusulas Ambientais do Cadernos de Encargos (Fase de Construção
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Monitorização da Comunidade de Quirópteros- Relatório I (Fase anterior à construção) - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Recuperação das Áreas Intervencionadas - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização de Avifauna) - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Cláusulas Ambientais do Cadernos de Encargos (Fase de Construção) - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça - Anexos
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Monitorização da Flora e Vegetação - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo da Bacia Visual - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Monitorização da Comunidade de Aves Relatório I (Fase anterior à construção) - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização de Quirópteros - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Avaliação de Impactes Ambientais do Projeto de Execução Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização de Flora e Habitats - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo Acústico - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIND FARMS PT I

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WIND FARMS PT I - Parque Eólico de Penacova - Estudo de Incidências Ambientais - Resumo Não Técnico
Publication Date
3 May 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87204362
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WIND FARMS PT I - Parque Eólico de Maunça - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico
Publication Date
3 May 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87207624
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND FARMS PT I
Publication Date
11 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91112809
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Prevenção e Gestão de Resíduos de Construção e de Demolição - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87204361
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Relatório de Conformidade Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134142214
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Cláusulas Ambientais do Cadernos de Encargos (Fase de Construção) - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87215999
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça - Aditamento
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87204151
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87212710
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização do Ambiente Sonoro - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87216290
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Linha Elétrica do Parque Eólico de Maunça Cláusulas Ambientais do Cadernos de Encargos (Fase de Construção
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87217590
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Monitorização da Comunidade de Quirópteros- Relatório I (Fase anterior à construção) - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87216293
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Recuperação das Áreas Intervencionadas - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87203828
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização de Avifauna) - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87204350
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Cláusulas Ambientais do Cadernos de Encargos (Fase de Construção) - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87216306
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça - Anexos
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87204158
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Monitorização da Flora e Vegetação - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87202704
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo da Bacia Visual - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87204355
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Monitorização da Comunidade de Aves Relatório I (Fase anterior à construção) - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87216291
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização de Quirópteros - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87213822
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Avaliação de Impactes Ambientais do Projeto de Execução Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87203827
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização de Flora e Habitats - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87204351
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo Acústico - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87208944
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIND FARMS PT I
Publication Date
15 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131069782
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180290
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WIND FARMS PT I - Parque Eólico de Penacova - Estudo de Incidências Ambientais - Resumo Não Técnico
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WIND FARMS PT I - Parque Eólico de Maunça - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND FARMS PT I
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Prevenção e Gestão de Resíduos de Construção e de Demolição - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Relatório de Conformidade Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Cláusulas Ambientais do Cadernos de Encargos (Fase de Construção) - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça - Aditamento
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização do Ambiente Sonoro - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Linha Elétrica do Parque Eólico de Maunça Cláusulas Ambientais do Cadernos de Encargos (Fase de Construção
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Monitorização da Comunidade de Quirópteros- Relatório I (Fase anterior à construção) - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Recuperação das Áreas Intervencionadas - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização de Avifauna) - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Cláusulas Ambientais do Cadernos de Encargos (Fase de Construção) - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Parque Eólico de Maunça - Anexos
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Monitorização da Flora e Vegetação - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo da Bacia Visual - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Monitorização da Comunidade de Aves Relatório I (Fase anterior à construção) - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização de Quirópteros - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Avaliação de Impactes Ambientais do Projeto de Execução Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Plano de Monitorização de Flora e Habitats - Parque Eólico da Serra do Oeste
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARMS PT I - Estudo Acústico - Parque Eólico de Maúnça
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIND FARMS PT I
Other links
Summary sheet
WIND FARMS PT I
Data sheet
WIND FARMS PT I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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