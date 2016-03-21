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GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 450,000,000
Energy : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/07/2017 : € 36,500,000
3/07/2017 : € 413,500,000
Other links
Related public register
25/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico « Piletas I »
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Triquivijate
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental –Línea Aėrea MT 15 KV CSP707
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Montaña Perros
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Vientos del Roque
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Doramas
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico La Sal
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Fuerteventura Renovable II
Related public register
28/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque eólico Balcón de Balos
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Haría
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico La Vaquería
Related public register
28/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Environmental Permit
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico La Sal III
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Spain: EIB and Gas Natural Fenosa sign EUR 450m loan to build wind farms in the Canary Islands and modernise the electricity distribution network

Summary sheet

Release date
25 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/07/2017
20160321
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
GAS NATURAL SDG SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1008 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments to support the development of new wind farms in the Canary Islands and to modernise electricity distribution infrastructure throughout Spain during the 2016-2019 period

The operation includes several onshore windfarms of different sizes with a cumulated capacity close to 50MW in the Canary Islands as well as improvements to the electricity distribution investments in networks in terms of operational efficiency, higher quality standards and number of system users.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with applicable domestic and EU legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with applicable domestic and EU legislation.

Related documents
25/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico « Piletas I »
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Triquivijate
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental –Línea Aėrea MT 15 KV CSP707
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Montaña Perros
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Vientos del Roque
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Doramas
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico La Sal
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Fuerteventura Renovable II
28/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque eólico Balcón de Balos
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Haría
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico La Vaquería
28/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Environmental Permit
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico La Sal III
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Gas Natural Fenosa sign EUR 450m loan to build wind farms in the Canary Islands and modernise the electricity distribution network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico « Piletas I »
Publication Date
25 Apr 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75289067
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160321
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Triquivijate
Publication Date
27 Apr 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74557404
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160321
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental –Línea Aėrea MT 15 KV CSP707
Publication Date
27 Apr 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74427886
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160321
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Montaña Perros
Publication Date
27 Apr 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74550969
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160321
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74546042
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160321
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Vientos del Roque
Publication Date
27 Apr 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74557018
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160321
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Doramas
Publication Date
27 Apr 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74566460
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160321
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico La Sal
Publication Date
27 Apr 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74565377
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160321
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Fuerteventura Renovable II
Publication Date
27 Apr 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74557976
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160321
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque eólico Balcón de Balos
Publication Date
28 Apr 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75291282
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160321
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Haría
Publication Date
27 Apr 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74549168
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160321
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico La Vaquería
Publication Date
27 Apr 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74561422
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160321
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Environmental Permit
Publication Date
28 Apr 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69169290
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160321
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico La Sal III
Publication Date
27 Apr 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74556867
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160321
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
180643459
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160321
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico « Piletas I »
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Triquivijate
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental –Línea Aėrea MT 15 KV CSP707
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Montaña Perros
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Vientos del Roque
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Doramas
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico La Sal
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Fuerteventura Renovable II
Related public register
28/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque eólico Balcón de Balos
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Haría
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico La Vaquería
Related public register
28/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Environmental Permit
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico La Sal III
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Spain: EIB and Gas Natural Fenosa sign EUR 450m loan to build wind farms in the Canary Islands and modernise the electricity distribution network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Gas Natural Fenosa sign EUR 450m loan to build wind farms in the Canary Islands and modernise the electricity distribution network
Other links
Related public register
25/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico « Piletas I »
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Triquivijate
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental –Línea Aėrea MT 15 KV CSP707
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Montaña Perros
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Vientos del Roque
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Doramas
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico La Sal
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Fuerteventura Renovable II
Related public register
28/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque eólico Balcón de Balos
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico Haría
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico La Vaquería
Related public register
28/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Environmental Permit
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Parque eólico La Sal III
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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