GNF ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet
Investments to support the development of new wind farms in the Canary Islands and to modernise electricity distribution infrastructure throughout Spain during the 2016-2019 period
The operation includes several onshore windfarms of different sizes with a cumulated capacity close to 50MW in the Canary Islands as well as improvements to the electricity distribution investments in networks in terms of operational efficiency, higher quality standards and number of system users.
The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with applicable domestic and EU legislation, as appropriate.
The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with applicable domestic and EU legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.