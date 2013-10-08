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CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,663,338.1
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 35,663,338.1
Transport : € 2,139,800.29
Industry : € 33,523,537.81
Signature date(s)
9/12/2013 : € 2,139,800.29
9/12/2013 : € 33,523,537.81
Other links
Related public register
21/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Makuszynskiego
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Rózana
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Korfantego
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Wezel-Srebrna
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Renovation of the streets Warszawska and Rędzńiska
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Korytarz - Polnocny
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Zlota
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Sejmowa
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Gminnej
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II

Summary sheet

Release date
8 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2013
20130344
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
CITY OF CZESTOCHOWA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 150 million (EUR 35 million)
PLN 395 million (EUR 92 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project focuses on financing small and medium-scale investment schemes, mainly in the fields of urban renewal, transport, health and education in Czestochowa.

The project will contribute to the implementation of a sustainable development strategy of the City of Czestochowa, and in particular, to the improvement of the urban infrastructure such as the internal road network and public transport as well as public buildings (schools, public housing, social care centres, and cultural amenities). The project should contribute to the overall development of the City and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business in the city.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, or may have an impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network. It is a requirement that all the schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
21/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Makuszynskiego
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Rózana
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Korfantego
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Wezel-Srebrna
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Renovation of the streets Warszawska and Rędzńiska
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Korytarz - Polnocny
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Zlota
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Sejmowa
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Gminnej
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
21 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49411195
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130344
Sector(s)
Transport
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Makuszynskiego
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218766
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130344
Sector(s)
Transport
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Rózana
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221106
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130344
Sector(s)
Transport
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Korfantego
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222373
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130344
Sector(s)
Transport
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Wezel-Srebrna
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219675
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130344
Sector(s)
Transport
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Renovation of the streets Warszawska and Rędzńiska
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218882
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130344
Sector(s)
Transport
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Korytarz - Polnocny
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53223821
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130344
Sector(s)
Transport
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Zlota
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220586
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130344
Sector(s)
Transport
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Sejmowa
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220692
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130344
Sector(s)
Transport
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Gminnej
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222547
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130344
Sector(s)
Transport
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
114994478
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130344
Sector(s)
Transport
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Makuszynskiego
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Rózana
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Korfantego
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Wezel-Srebrna
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Renovation of the streets Warszawska and Rędzńiska
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Korytarz - Polnocny
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Zlota
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Sejmowa
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II - Gminnej
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Data sheet
CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications