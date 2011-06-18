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LV WATSAN - MWANZA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tanzania : € 45,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2013 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA
Related public register
30/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Lake Victoria Water & Sanitation Initiative - Mwanza Project Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
30/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Resettlement Planning Framework for the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Initiative
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for Simplified Sewerage and Sewer Rehabilitation and Extensions in Ilemela and Nyamagana Districs - Mwanza Region
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region - Tanzania
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiyu Region – Tanzania (Final Report)
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Construction and Operation of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiya Region – Tanzania
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region - Tanzania
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for Establishment of Water Supply Extension and Rehabilitiation of Pipelines in Ilema and Nyamagana Districts Mwanza Region
Related public register
17/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impacts Assessment for Construction of a Sewerage System in Bukoba Municipality in Kagera Region
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiya Region – Tanzania.
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Construction and Operation of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region - Tanzania (Final Report)
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania (Final Report)
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for Sanitation Facilities in Selected Schools, Dispensaries and Public Places in Ilemela and Nyamagana Districts – Mwanza Region
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Construction and Operation of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiya Region - Tanzania
Related press
Tanzania: EIB backs EUR 105m investment scheme to improve access to clean water sanitation
Related story
Skills, knowledge, tools: Solutions for our greatest resource

Summary sheet

Release date
11 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2013
20110618
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LV WATSAN - MWANZA
The United Republic of Tanzania - Ministry of Water.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 105 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project entails the extension and upgrading of water supply and sanitation in Mwanza and satellite towns, including peri-urban sanitation, as well as the towns of Musoma and Bukoba.

To increase the coverage of water supply and sanitation services in lake side communities and protect the shared resource, Lake Victoria. The project supports the fulfilment of the Millennium Development Goals and Integrated Resources Management, key aspects of the EIB and EC water policy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project will promote increased coverage of water, wastewater and sanitation services to urban and peri-urban populations in Mwanza, its satellites, and Bukoba and Musoma. In particular, a sanitation programme will be rolled out in Mwanza with local authority, NGO and community involvement. Capacity building and public awareness campaigns will form an essential part of the design of the project. The region around Lake Victoria has been suffering from reduced rainfall and increasing pressures on limited ground- and surface water resources and is therefore vulnerable to climate change. The Project itself is not expected to generate significant negative impacts on the environment, but there will be some degree of resettlement taking place at key project sites. The need for full Environmental and Social Impact Assessment will be examined further during appraisal. Close collaboration will be sought between EIB and other financiers so as to agree on environmental and social covenants and appropriate involvement of Tanzanian environmental authorities, as applicable.

The promoter will ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA
30/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Lake Victoria Water & Sanitation Initiative - Mwanza Project Stakeholder Engagement Plan
30/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Resettlement Planning Framework for the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Initiative
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania
15/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for Simplified Sewerage and Sewer Rehabilitation and Extensions in Ilemela and Nyamagana Districs - Mwanza Region
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region - Tanzania
16/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiyu Region – Tanzania (Final Report)
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Construction and Operation of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiya Region – Tanzania
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region - Tanzania
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for Establishment of Water Supply Extension and Rehabilitiation of Pipelines in Ilema and Nyamagana Districts Mwanza Region
17/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impacts Assessment for Construction of a Sewerage System in Bukoba Municipality in Kagera Region
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiya Region – Tanzania.
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Construction and Operation of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region - Tanzania (Final Report)
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania (Final Report)
15/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for Sanitation Facilities in Selected Schools, Dispensaries and Public Places in Ilemela and Nyamagana Districts – Mwanza Region
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Construction and Operation of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiya Region - Tanzania
Other links
Related press
Tanzania: EIB backs EUR 105m investment scheme to improve access to clean water sanitation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46527038
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Lake Victoria Water & Sanitation Initiative - Mwanza Project Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
30 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67347406
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Resettlement Planning Framework for the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Initiative
Publication Date
30 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67347681
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region
Publication Date
15 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76274370
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania
Publication Date
15 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76271349
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for Simplified Sewerage and Sewer Rehabilitation and Extensions in Ilemela and Nyamagana Districs - Mwanza Region
Publication Date
15 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76270945
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region - Tanzania
Publication Date
15 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76268661
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiyu Region – Tanzania (Final Report)
Publication Date
16 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76280796
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Construction and Operation of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania
Publication Date
16 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76260031
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiya Region – Tanzania
Publication Date
15 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76267308
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region - Tanzania
Publication Date
15 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76264841
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for Establishment of Water Supply Extension and Rehabilitiation of Pipelines in Ilema and Nyamagana Districts Mwanza Region
Publication Date
16 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76264508
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impacts Assessment for Construction of a Sewerage System in Bukoba Municipality in Kagera Region
Publication Date
17 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76280391
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiya Region – Tanzania.
Publication Date
15 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76252954
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Construction and Operation of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania
Publication Date
16 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76266856
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region - Tanzania (Final Report)
Publication Date
16 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76268543
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania (Final Report)
Publication Date
16 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76252485
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for Sanitation Facilities in Selected Schools, Dispensaries and Public Places in Ilemela and Nyamagana Districts – Mwanza Region
Publication Date
15 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76266084
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Construction and Operation of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiya Region - Tanzania
Publication Date
16 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76244373
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Tanzania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA
Related public register
30/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Lake Victoria Water & Sanitation Initiative - Mwanza Project Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
30/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Resettlement Planning Framework for the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Initiative
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for Simplified Sewerage and Sewer Rehabilitation and Extensions in Ilemela and Nyamagana Districs - Mwanza Region
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region - Tanzania
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiyu Region – Tanzania (Final Report)
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Construction and Operation of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiya Region – Tanzania
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region - Tanzania
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for Establishment of Water Supply Extension and Rehabilitiation of Pipelines in Ilema and Nyamagana Districts Mwanza Region
Related public register
17/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impacts Assessment for Construction of a Sewerage System in Bukoba Municipality in Kagera Region
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiya Region – Tanzania.
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Construction and Operation of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region - Tanzania (Final Report)
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania (Final Report)
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for Sanitation Facilities in Selected Schools, Dispensaries and Public Places in Ilemela and Nyamagana Districts – Mwanza Region
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Construction and Operation of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiya Region - Tanzania
Other links
Summary sheet
LV WATSAN - MWANZA
Data sheet
LV WATSAN - MWANZA
Related press
Tanzania: EIB backs EUR 105m investment scheme to improve access to clean water sanitation
Related story
Skills, knowledge, tools: Solutions for our greatest resource

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Tanzania: EIB backs EUR 105m investment scheme to improve access to clean water sanitation
Related story
Skills, knowledge, tools: Solutions for our greatest resource
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA
Related public register
30/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Lake Victoria Water & Sanitation Initiative - Mwanza Project Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
30/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Resettlement Planning Framework for the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Initiative
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Misungwi Town, Misungwi District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for Simplified Sewerage and Sewer Rehabilitation and Extensions in Ilemela and Nyamagana Districs - Mwanza Region
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region - Tanzania
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiyu Region – Tanzania (Final Report)
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for Construction and Operation of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Magu Town, Magu District, Mwanza Region – Tanzania
Related public register
15/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LV WATSAN - MWANZA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Supply Infrastructure in Lamadi Town, Busega District, Simiya Region – Tanzania
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