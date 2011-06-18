LV WATSAN - MWANZA

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Summary sheet
The project entails the extension and upgrading of water supply and sanitation in Mwanza and satellite towns, including peri-urban sanitation, as well as the towns of Musoma and Bukoba.
To increase the coverage of water supply and sanitation services in lake side communities and protect the shared resource, Lake Victoria. The project supports the fulfilment of the Millennium Development Goals and Integrated Resources Management, key aspects of the EIB and EC water policy.
The Project will promote increased coverage of water, wastewater and sanitation services to urban and peri-urban populations in Mwanza, its satellites, and Bukoba and Musoma. In particular, a sanitation programme will be rolled out in Mwanza with local authority, NGO and community involvement. Capacity building and public awareness campaigns will form an essential part of the design of the project. The region around Lake Victoria has been suffering from reduced rainfall and increasing pressures on limited ground- and surface water resources and is therefore vulnerable to climate change. The Project itself is not expected to generate significant negative impacts on the environment, but there will be some degree of resettlement taking place at key project sites. The need for full Environmental and Social Impact Assessment will be examined further during appraisal. Close collaboration will be sought between EIB and other financiers so as to agree on environmental and social covenants and appropriate involvement of Tanzanian environmental authorities, as applicable.
The promoter will ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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