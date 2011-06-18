LV WATSAN - MWANZA

The Project will promote increased coverage of water, wastewater and sanitation services to urban and peri-urban populations in Mwanza, its satellites, and Bukoba and Musoma. In particular, a sanitation programme will be rolled out in Mwanza with local authority, NGO and community involvement. Capacity building and public awareness campaigns will form an essential part of the design of the project. The region around Lake Victoria has been suffering from reduced rainfall and increasing pressures on limited ground- and surface water resources and is therefore vulnerable to climate change. The Project itself is not expected to generate significant negative impacts on the environment, but there will be some degree of resettlement taking place at key project sites. The need for full Environmental and Social Impact Assessment will be examined further during appraisal. Close collaboration will be sought between EIB and other financiers so as to agree on environmental and social covenants and appropriate involvement of Tanzanian environmental authorities, as applicable.