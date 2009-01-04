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WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 203,321,184.45
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 203,321,184.45
Urban development : € 203,321,184.45
Signature date(s)
30/10/2009 : € 82,752,098.35
28/07/2010 : € 120,569,086.1
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Siekierkowska Road including the Marsa Junction - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Reconstruction of the line of streets: Marywilska - Czolowa - Polnych Kwiatów in the section Torunska Route - Mehoffera Street - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Nowolazurowa Street from Al Jerozolimskie to ks. Juliana Chroscickiego Street - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Reconstruction of the road system in the vicinity of “Slodowiec” metro station within the first line of metro - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Marsa - Zolnierska - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Construction of Al. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej Avenue – Phase II to the border with Ursynów district - PL

Summary sheet

Release date
12 May 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/10/2009
20090104
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Warsaw Municipal Infrastructure III

City of Warsaw

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to PLN 700 million. (EUR 150 million.).
Estimated project cost is at some PLN 1 400 million. (EUR 300 million.).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of different investment schemes in the City of Warsaw, listed in its short-medium term Investment Programme.

The investments mainly cover the fields of transport and local road modernisation, but include also medium and small investments in the fields of health and education, cultural and historical heritage, rehabilitation and improvement of public buildings, including public sports facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Poland, as a Member State, is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules in relation to the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of these Directives, including undertaking of SEA/EIAs and an assessment of the requirements of the Habitat and Bird Directive where appropriate; all the project’s relevant key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.

The promoter is a public entity and is therefore subject to EU Public Procurement rules. EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have been transposed into national Polish legislation. Tenders will be/have been organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Siekierkowska Road including the Marsa Junction - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Reconstruction of the line of streets: Marywilska - Czolowa - Polnych Kwiatów in the section Torunska Route - Mehoffera Street - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Nowolazurowa Street from Al Jerozolimskie to ks. Juliana Chroscickiego Street - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Reconstruction of the road system in the vicinity of “Slodowiec” metro station within the first line of metro - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Marsa - Zolnierska - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Construction of Al. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej Avenue – Phase II to the border with Ursynów district - PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications