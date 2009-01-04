Warsaw Municipal Infrastructure III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
City of Warsaw
The project concerns the financing of different investment schemes in the City of Warsaw, listed in its short-medium term Investment Programme.
The investments mainly cover the fields of transport and local road modernisation, but include also medium and small investments in the fields of health and education, cultural and historical heritage, rehabilitation and improvement of public buildings, including public sports facilities.
Poland, as a Member State, is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules in relation to the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of these Directives, including undertaking of SEA/EIAs and an assessment of the requirements of the Habitat and Bird Directive where appropriate; all the project’s relevant key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.
The promoter is a public entity and is therefore subject to EU Public Procurement rules. EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have been transposed into national Polish legislation. Tenders will be/have been organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.