Investment funds

Six key benefits
Sizeable investments
Investments representing 10% to 20% of the fund size, with a maximum of 25%.
Flexible tenors
Tenors that reflect the fund’s life – normally 10-12 years.
Hands-off approach
Investment decisions delegated to the fund manager.
Access larger projects
Co-investments in projects or portfolio companies allow smaller funds to get involved in bigger projects.
Signalling effect
Support from the EIB is often seen by private investors as a seal of approval, thereby catalyzing additional funding and multiplying our impact.
Attainable capital
Available for novice or experienced investment teams, in all EIB regions of activity.
Areas of eligibility
Investments in equity and debt funds which are focused on projects dealing with climate action and/or infrastructure. We also engage in equity and hybrid debt co-investments with top ranked funds and investment partners.
Eligibility
Find out if financial support might be available to you:
- Private funds
- Captive funds or investment platforms sponsored by public sector entities
Investment strategies that are aligned with one or more EIB priorities. The fund manager ensures the portfolio companies shall pursue capital expenditure associated with clearly defined, economically viable projects around climate action or infrastructure.
Our typical investment size is between €25 and €60 million, but can go up to €200 million under certain conditions. The EIB shall not hold the largest commitment in a fund and will not invest in open-ended (evergreen) funds unless there is a pre-determined exit route for EIB’s investment. The EIB can also co-invest in investee companies provided that these are financed and managed by the fund the EIB has invested in. Both novice and experienced investment teams can qualify.
The EIB targets returns in line with market standards, through cash or capitalised interest, profit participation, equity kickers or alternative participating mechanisms.
Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms.
Investments in debt and equity funds focused on private sector development and/or pursuing social impact goals mainly outside the EU. We also engage in equity and hybrid debt co-investments with top ranked funds and investment partners.
The European Investment Fund, part of the EIB Group, invests in venture capital and private equity funds that support high-growth and innovative small businesses in Europe.
Eligibility
Find out if financial support might be available to you:
Private funds and captive funds or investment platforms sponsored by national promotional banks and institutions:
- Growth capital funds
- Venture capital funds
- Microfinance funds
- Social impact funds
- Selective or granular debt funds
Our investment size can range from between €5 and €100 million. The EIB shall not hold the largest commitment in a fund and will not invest in open-ended (evergreen) funds. The EIB can also co-invest in investee companies provided that these are financed and managed by the fund the EIB has invested in. The EIB targets returns in line with market standards, through cash or capitalised interest, profit participation, equity kickers or alternative participating mechanisms.
Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms.
- Equity or debt funds (incl. mezzanine funds) supporting SMEs and mid-caps
- Captive funds or investment platforms sponsored by National Promotional Banks/Institutions
- Co-financing
- Microfinance
- Co-investments
