Investment funds

Investment strategies that are aligned with one or more EIB priorities. The fund manager ensures the portfolio companies shall pursue capital expenditure associated with clearly defined, economically viable projects around climate action or infrastructure.

Our typical investment size is between €25 and €60 million, but can go up to €200 million under certain conditions. The EIB shall not hold the largest commitment in a fund and will not invest in open-ended (evergreen) funds unless there is a pre-determined exit route for EIB’s investment. The EIB can also co-invest in investee companies provided that these are financed and managed by the fund the EIB has invested in. Both novice and experienced investment teams can qualify.

The EIB targets returns in line with market standards, through cash or capitalised interest, profit participation, equity kickers or alternative participating mechanisms.

Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms.