We have now witnessed 100 days of fearless resistance by the Ukrainian people in the face of unprovoked Russian military aggression. Every Ukrainian behaves like a true hero. Our support must be unwavering. We must stand by their side throughout and after the war, when Ukraine looks towards recovery and rebuilding its future. I’m very proud that just weeks after this invasion we managed to rapidly deploy €668 million to the Ukrainian government for urgent liquidity needs, with a further €1.5 billion of investment to come for rebuilding what the Russian army destroys. A €2.5 million humanitarian aid package coordinated by the EIB Institute is directly helping people affected by the war. And those who have been driven from their homes by the violence will be supported with a €4 billion support package to help them and the local communities of EU Member States who have provided them homes and shelter. As the EU bank, we remain unshakable - we have stood and will stand with Ukraine, committed to the nation’s welfare and reconstruction.
EIB Group renews its commitment to Ukraine with emergency and ongoing support and a new donation from its philanthropic arm
European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska attended the international conference in Paris aiming to support Ukraine's resilience and reconstruction, organised jointly by France and Ukraine. This conference is another important step in the series of global events to coordinate the unwavering support for Ukraine from the international community in the face of unprovoked war and ruthless Russian attacks against civilian infrastructure, in particular energy and water facilities.