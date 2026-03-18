EIB backs Kronospan’s green energy push with €146 million loan

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EIB financing will support solar power, battery storage, and electric vehicles across Kronospan’s European manufacturing sites.

The project contributes to the EU’s REPowerEU initiative and brings clean energy to economically challenged regions.

Loan boosts sustainable European industry and critical housing supply chains.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €146 million to Kronospan, a leading European producer of wood-based panels, to help the company cut emissions and boost energy independence across its operations in Central and Eastern Europe.

The investment will fund the roll-out of solar photovoltaic systems—both rooftop and ground-mounted—at Kronospan’s production sites in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. It also includes battery storage systems and the replacement of fossil-fuelled forklifts and lorries with electric vehicles.

This project supports the EU’s REPowerEU initiative and the EIB’s climate action goals by helping a key industrial player reduce emissions and improve energy resilience. It also contributes to the EU’s housing agenda by reinforcing the supply chain for sustainable building materials. The loan furthers regional development, with most of the investments taking place in cohesion regions.

“Kronospan is a vital part of Europe’s housing and construction ecosystem,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. “This investment will help the company cut emissions, lower energy costs, and stay competitive globally—all while supporting jobs and innovation in Europe and beyond.”

Background information

About the European Investment Bank Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructures, the EIB Group crowds-in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium size businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilizes private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

Photos of the EIB Group's spokespeople and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.