EIB partners with Ireland to drive Electric Vehicle Charging Revolution

EIB

EIB advisory support will power delivery of a nationwide public charging network

Helping to put Ireland on course for 30% of its car fleet to be electric by 2030

Dublin and Cork pioneering EU Climate Neutral and Smart Cities initiative in Ireland

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will work with the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to supercharge Ireland's public electric vehicle (EV) charging rollout, partnering with Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland (ZEVI) to design and deliver a nationwide network that will put a charging point within reach of every community.

The advisory agreement was formally signed in Dublin by Minister for Transport Darragh O'Brien and European Investment Bank Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris ahead of the EIB-Ireland Financing Group meeting between Ministers and the EIB.

The new best practice advisory cooperation — managed by the EIB and funded by the European Commission, through InvestEU Advisory Hub and the EU Climate Neutral and Smart Cities Mission — will equip ZEVI, working with Dublin and Cork as pioneers, with a comprehensive suite of implementation tools: procurement strategies, concession contract templates, financial models and structured guidance to drive a fast, cost-effective and equitable build-out of charging infrastructure.

Minister for Transport and Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy, Darragh O'Brien said "The era of the electric vehicle in Ireland is not coming — it is here. There are almost 235,000 EVs already on our roads, and we are on course to reach multiples of that figure by 2030. However, ambition alone is not enough: drivers need to know that wherever they live, wherever they work, a charger will be there when they need it. This partnership with the EIB delivers the tools that will make that promise real. Ireland is drawing on the best expertise in Europe, and we are going to roll out a public charging network that is fast, fair and future-ready, from the streets of Dublin to the most rural townland in Connacht."

European Investment Bank Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris said: "Ireland has set bold targets and the momentum is undeniable. Nearly 235,000 electric vehicles already on the road proves that Irish drivers are embracing the future. The EIB is here to ensure the infrastructure not only catches up but also stays ahead. We have backed EV charging networks across more than 14 countries, and we are bringing that hard-earned experience to Ireland. This is not just about installing chargers— it is about equipping every local authority with the tools, the contracts and the confidence to deliver at scale and at pace. Together, we can make Ireland a model for how a country of any size can lead the clean transport revolution."

The partnership directly supports the Regional and Local EV Charging Network Plan to 2030, Ireland's roadmap to delivering neighbourhood on-street charging, local hubs, and destination charging at car parks, workplaces and public facilities in every city, town and rural area.

The EIB advisory engagement is backed by the EU Cities Mission to deliver 100 climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030, including Dublin and Cork.

Ireland's EV Revolution Is Already Under Way

Over 235,000 electric vehicles were on Irish roads by the end of 2025, with rapid growth expected to continue as Ireland presses toward its ambitious target of 30% of its car fleet to be electric by 2030.

The new EIB advisory partnership is designed to keep public charging infrastructure ahead of demand — ensuring that those without off-street or home parking are never left behind in the transition to clean transport.

Local authorities will lead Regional and Local delivery on the ground, within a coordinated national framework developed with ZEVI. The new tools and templates will enable councils to move quickly and consistently, embedding charging infrastructure into the fabric of daily life — at the supermarket, the workplace, the sports pitch — rather than requiring dedicated charging trips.

EIB: Europe's EV Charging Powerhouse

The European Investment Bank brings unmatched practical experience to Ireland's EV charging challenge.

Across more than 14 European countries, the EIB has financed, advised on and helped structure EV charging deployments at scale, including:

A €40 million loan backing 8,472 new charging stations across Bulgaria, Lithuania and Romania

A €35 million loan financing over 250 fast-charging hubs across Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia

A €35 million programme loan supporting an 8,500-point charging network in Spain and Portugal

Advisory and financing support for major EV charging concessions in Italy, France, Greece and beyond

Dedicated advisory work helping public authorities design and procure EV infrastructure in Brussels, Athens and across Central and Eastern Europe

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

EIB Advisory

In addition to financing, the EIB Group offers advisory services that help public and private clients develop markets, build capacity and support high impact investment projects. In 2025, EIB Advisory helped accelerate project delivery and crowd in finance for 179 projects worth more than €80 billion in the European Union and beyond.

About InvestEU

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It brings together under one roof the multitude of EU financial instruments currently available to support investment in the European Union, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal. Through advisory support offered to project developers, the InvestEU Advisory Hub improves the quality of investment projects and their alignment with the EU long term policy goals.

About Climate Neutral and Smart Cities Mission

The EU Mission for Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities, under Horizon Europe, contributes to Europe’s clean and digital transition, aligning with the European Green Deal, the Policy Agenda for Cities, and the Clean Industrial Deal.

The Cities Mission will involve local authorities, citizens, businesses, investors as well as regional and national authorities to

Deliver climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030 with over 100 having reached mission label milestone Ensure that these cities act as experimentation and innovation hubs to enable all European cities to follow suit by 2050

About Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland (ZEVI)

Established in July 2022 within the Department of Transport, ZEVI is the dedicated government office leading Ireland's transition to electric and zero-emission vehicles. ZEVI coordinates the National EV Charging Network Plan, aligning local delivery with national climate targets and the EU Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR). Core functions of ZEVI’s infrastructure delivery role transitioned to Transport Infrastructure Ireland in March 2026. Learn more at www.zevi.ie