KRONOSPAN RENEWABLE ENERGY

The project concerns the roll-out of ground-based and rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) investments located on-site and off-site across the promoter's manufacturing sites in Central and Eastern Europe (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria and in Ukraine).
The aim is to allow the promoter to decrease the carbon footprint of its manufacturing sites by increasing electricity generation from solar PV plants.
The programme schemes are expected to have limited environmental impacts. None of the investment schemes is expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU). The Promoter is expected to apply sound environmental and social management procedures.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The company applies private procurement procedures following good business practices.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
