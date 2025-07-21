Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
KRONOSPAN RENEWABLE ENERGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 146,250,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 8,000,000
Slovakia : € 12,000,000
Poland : € 126,250,000
Services : € 17,550,000
Energy : € 128,700,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2025 : € 300,000
19/12/2025 : € 960,000
19/12/2025 : € 1,200,000
19/12/2025 : € 1,440,000
19/12/2025 : € 2,200,000
19/12/2025 : € 2,640,000
19/12/2025 : € 7,040,000
19/12/2025 : € 8,800,000
19/12/2025 : € 10,560,000
19/12/2025 : € 11,010,000
19/12/2025 : € 19,360,000
19/12/2025 : € 80,740,000
Data sheet
KRONOSPAN RENEWABLE ENERGY
Summary sheet

Release date
7 August 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2025
20240100
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KRONOSPAN RENEWABLE ENERGY
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 146 million
EUR 196 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Services - Transportation and storage
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the roll-out of ground-based and rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) investments located on-site and off-site across the promoter's manufacturing sites in Central and Eastern Europe (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria and in Ukraine).

The aim is to allow the promoter to decrease the carbon footprint of its manufacturing sites by increasing electricity generation from solar PV plants.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme schemes are expected to have limited environmental impacts. None of the investment schemes is expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU). The Promoter is expected to apply sound environmental and social management procedures.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The company applies private procurement procedures following good business practices.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 July 2025
19 December 2025
Summary sheet
KRONOSPAN RENEWABLE ENERGY
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRONOSPAN RENEWABLE ENERGY
Publication Date
24 Sep 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248848330
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240100
Sector(s)
Energy
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Slovakia
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
