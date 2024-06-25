KRONOSPAN RENEWABLE ENERGY

Reference: 20240100

Release date: 7 August 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S) ACCEPTABL

The project concerns the roll-out of ground-based and rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) investments located on-site and off-site across the promoter's manufacturing sites in Central and Eastern Europe (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria and in Ukraine).

Objectives

The aim is to allow the promoter to decrease the carbon footprint of its manufacturing sites by increasing electricity generation from solar PV plants.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Services - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 146 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 196 million

Environmental aspects

The programme schemes are expected to have limited environmental impacts. None of the investment schemes is expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU). The Promoter is expected to apply sound environmental and social management procedures.

Procurement

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The company applies private procurement procedures following good business practices.

Status

Approved - 25/06/2024