EU-supported emergency medical centre and social housing for displaced people open in central Ukraine

EIB

Two critical social infrastructure facilities have opened in the central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy, financed under the EIB’s €200 million Ukraine Early Recovery Programme.

New social housing has been opened to provide temporary accommodation for around 130 people displaced by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Regional Centre of Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine has been completed and will strengthen emergency medical services across the Cherkasy oblast.

Two critical social infrastructure facilities have been inaugurated in Cherkasy, central Ukraine, with support from the European Union and its financial arm, the European Investment Bank (EIB). The projects strengthen emergency healthcare services and provide safe accommodation for people displaced by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

A new social housing facility for internally displaced people offers 47 residential rooms and temporary accommodation for around 130 residents, including older people and persons with disabilities. The housing was created by renovating and converting two previously unused municipal buildings into safe and functional living spaces. It provides much-needed stability for families forced to flee their homes due to the war and supports them in rebuilding their lives.

The newly constructed Regional Centre of Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine of the Cherkasy Regional Council will coordinate ambulance services across the region and improve organisation of the emergency medical response. The facility will also serve as a centre for training medical personnel and includes secure storage for emergency medical supplies. More than 140 jobs are expected to be created at the centre.

“Even in the midst of war, communities must continue to provide essential services and protect the most vulnerable. Through investments in healthcare infrastructure and housing, the EIB supports Ukraine’s resilience and helps ensure that people receive the care and stability they need,” said Karl Nehammer, European Investment Bank Vice-President overseeing the Bank’s operations in Ukraine.

“Across Ukraine, EU support is helping communities keep vital services running and restore a sense of stability. In Cherkasy, this means faster emergency care and a safe place to stay for families who have lost their homes – real, practical support when it matters most,” said Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

The projects were completed within a year thanks to more than €3.2 million in EIB financing under the €200 million Ukraine Early Recovery Programme. The programme is one of three joint EU–EIB recovery initiatives delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine and local authorities, with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“Projects like this show how European support translates into concrete improvements on the ground – stronger local services and greater security for people who rely on them every day. For the Cherkasy oblast, these are special and highly anticipated projects that strengthen healthcare provision, support both residents and internally displaced persons, and create new jobs,” said Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

In the Cherkasy oblast, EIB recovery programmes are helping restore healthcare, housing and municipal infrastructure for local communities and internally displaced people, with a further 11 projects planned in the region.

“We are grateful to our EU partners for their continued support to our region. Projects like these help the Cherkasy oblast strengthen essential services and support communities facing the challenges of war,” said Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration.

“Thanks to our joint efforts with the European Investment Bank and the United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine, we have given new life to a former kindergarten building, transforming it into a modern home for internally displaced persons. Cherkasy has taken in nearly 30 000 people who lost everything due to the war, so housing remains a key priority for our community. I would like to thank our partners for their solidarity and technical support. We will continue working to ensure that everyone who has chosen Cherkasy as their new home feels the strong support of the community,” said Anatoliy Bondarenko, Mayor of Cherkasy.

“Through its partnership with the European Union and the EIB, the UNDP is helping communities restore essential services and create safe housing for displaced people – strengthening communities and helping people rebuild their lives,” said Auke Lootsma, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine.

Background information

The EIB in Ukraine

Present in Ukraine since 2007, the EIB has stepped up its financial support for the country’s resilience and modernisation since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, the EIB has provided €4 billion in financing. Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing a dedicated window under the Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to stepping up and accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders and in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, Member States and international partners.

EIB recovery programmes in Ukraine

The Regional Centre of Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine and social housing in the Cherkasy oblast were implemented as part of the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme, one of three recovery initiatives supported by the EIB. As of February 2026, the EIB has provided €740 million through these programmes to support Ukraine’s recovery. The funding helps the government to restore essential services in communities across the country – including schools, kindergartens, hospitals, housing, heating and water systems. These EIB-backed programmes are further supported by €15 million in EU grants to facilitate implementation. The Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, coordinates and oversees programme implementation, while local authorities and self-government entities are responsible for managing recovery sub-projects. The UNDP in Ukraine provides technical assistance to local communities, supporting project implementation and ensuring independent monitoring for transparency and accountability. More information about the programmes is available here.