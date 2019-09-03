Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 340,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 340,000,000
Transport : € 34,000,000
Energy : € 34,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 34,000,000
Urban development : € 238,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2020 : € 11,500,000
9/12/2020 : € 11,500,000
9/12/2020 : € 11,500,000
11/09/2025 : € 22,500,000
11/09/2025 : € 22,500,000
11/09/2025 : € 22,500,000
9/12/2020 : € 80,500,000
11/09/2025 : € 157,500,000
Link to source
Data sheet
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Related press
Ukraine: The EIB invests €640 million to improve infrastructure resilience, public transport and road connections
Related story
‘There can be no other flag here’
Related story
‘We must not lose a generation’
Related story
A foundation for Ukraine’s future

Summary sheet

Release date
1 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2020
20190903
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
UKRAINE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 340 million
EUR 340 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project builds on the successful Ukraine Early Recovery project (EUR 200m; fully allocated), one of the first measures under the EIB Special Action Plan Ukraine providing EUR 3 billion loans in 3 years. This is the second framework loan supporting priority investments in the recovery areas affected by the conflict in the Eastern region of Ukraine. It will also finance basic infrastructure needs of internally displaced population. Hence the project will allow restoring basic services, rehabilitating key infrastructure and creating an enabling environment for population return and economic recovery.

The aim of the Ukraine Recovery Programme focuses on creating, restoring and improving: - public buildings (including administrative buildings, schools, medical centers and hospitals and other social infrastructure); - governmental roads and bridges; - supply of utilities (water supply and sewerage) in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts under control of the Ukrainian Government as well as the four surrounding oblasts (Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson) and city councils in other oblasts countrywide enabling them to cope with the impacts of a heavy influx of internal displaced people.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The large majority of the investments foreseen by the project are repairs and refurbishment of damaged infrastructure in sectors mentioned above. Roads (if included) are to be performed within existing rights of way or on new alignment over short sections. Some of these schemes might be subject to EIA under the National EIA Law, which transpose the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC and ensures compliance with Ukraine's international obligations under the Association Agreement between Ukraine. Also, the relevant analysis of social risks and impacts of the projects will be duly carried out as part of the appraisal, in accordance with the EIB Social Standards.

The promoter is a public entity. The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Link to source
Summary sheet
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Other links
Data sheet
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Related press
Ukraine: The EIB invests €640 million to improve infrastructure resilience, public transport and road connections

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Publication Date
1 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130139698
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190903
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Transport
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Data sheet
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Related press
Ukraine: The EIB invests €640 million to improve infrastructure resilience, public transport and road connections
Related story
‘There can be no other flag here’
Related story
‘We must not lose a generation’
Related story
A foundation for Ukraine’s future

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: The EIB invests €640 million to improve infrastructure resilience, public transport and road connections
Related story
‘There can be no other flag here’
Related story
‘We must not lose a generation’
Related story
A foundation for Ukraine’s future
Other links
Data sheet
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Summary sheet
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME

Photogallery

Here is a brief description: Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Shyshaky village, Poltava Oblast, following a complete renovation under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP) run by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Thanks to this upgrade, local children can enjoy a modern and inclusive learning environment, nutritious food and school transportation services. The works were financed by a €1 million loan from the EIB, the bank of the European Union. A substantial further contribution of €100 000 was drawn from the local budget. Shyshaky (Ukraine), Poltava oblast, 26 September 2023
Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Ukraine
Photographer: Artem Hetman
©UNDP Ukraine
Here is a brief description: Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Shyshaky village, Poltava Oblast, following a complete renovation under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP) run by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Thanks to this upgrade, local children can enjoy a modern and inclusive learning environment, nutritious food and school transportation services. The works were financed by a €1 million loan from the EIB, the bank of the European Union. A substantial further contribution of €100 000 was drawn from the local budget. Shyshaky (Ukraine), Poltava oblast, 26 September 2023
Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Ukraine
Photographer: Artem Hetman
©UNDP Ukraine
Here is a brief description: Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Shyshaky village, Poltava Oblast, following a complete renovation under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP) run by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Thanks to this upgrade, local children can enjoy a modern and inclusive learning environment, nutritious food and school transportation services. The works were financed by a €1 million loan from the EIB, the bank of the European Union. A substantial further contribution of €100 000 was drawn from the local budget. Shyshaky (Ukraine), Poltava oblast, 26 September 2023
Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Ukraine
Photographer: Artem Hetman
©UNDP Ukraine
Here is a brief description: Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Shyshaky village, Poltava Oblast, following a complete renovation under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP) run by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Thanks to this upgrade, local children can enjoy a modern and inclusive learning environment, nutritious food and school transportation services. The works were financed by a €1 million loan from the EIB, the bank of the European Union. A substantial further contribution of €100 000 was drawn from the local budget. Shyshaky (Ukraine), Poltava oblast, 26 September 2023
Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Ukraine
Photographer: Artem Hetman
©UNDP Ukraine

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications