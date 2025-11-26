EIB Group and CEB underline joint efforts to support affordable housing in Slovenia

Bor Slana/STA

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) reaffirm their joint efforts to support Slovenia’s national affordable housing agenda.

The two institutions are strengthening their joint efforts to advance Slovenia's housing priorities.

The announcement was made at the conference “Turning Vision into Homes: Slovenia’s Affordable Housing Journey”, jointly organised by the CEB, the EIB Group and the Slovenian government, with the support of the European Commission Representation in Slovenia.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) today reaffirmed their strong commitment to supporting Slovenia's ambitious national housing agenda. This coordinated support was announced in the presence of Prime Minister, Dr Robert Golob and the Minister responsible for housing policy, Simon Maljevac, representing an important step in strengthening housing development in the country. Slovenia is benefiting from coordinated engagement by two leading international financial institutions, consistent with the EU Task Force recommendation for International Financing Institutions (IFIs) to enhance alignment with national governments and promotional banks on housing.

This milestone brings together local, national and European stakeholders to reflect on and advance Slovenia’s work on the Third-Generation National Housing Strategy and Investment Plan, a comprehensive framework designed to mobilise expertise, financing and innovation in line with European housing priorities.

Ioannis Tsakiris, Vice President of the EIB added: “Today, together with the Council of Europe Development Bank, we are stepping up joint efforts to coordinate and support Slovenia’s national housing strategy. We share the belief that affordable housing is a foundation for social cohesion, economic resilience and equal opportunities. Working together allows us to make progress faster and help ensure access to decent and affordable home.”

Tomáš Boček, Vice Governor of the CEB said: “Housing is one of the foundations of social cohesion, stability, and equal opportunity and is at the heart of the CEB’s social mandate. Today’s joint commitment reflects our shared determination to help Slovenia deliver more affordable and sustainable homes for its citizens. The CEB stands ready to continue working with Slovenia and our European partners, like EIB, to turn this commitment into real homes and stronger communities.”

The CEB and the EIB remain fully committed to supporting Slovenia through financing, advisory services, technical assistance, and continued cooperation to advance housing finance, delivery, and innovation.

The announcement took place during the Turning vision into homes: Slovenia’s affordable housing journey conference, organized by the EIB Group and CEB and hosted by the Government of Slovenia. The event brought together representatives of the sector, financial institutions and European institutions, and is part of the EIB Group’s housing roadshow series.

About the EIB commitment to strengthening Europe's housing sector and Housing TechEU

The EIB Group is working closely with the European Commission, national governments, cities, International Financial Institutions, national promotional banks and financial intermediaries to strengthen Europe's housing sector by providing the finance and expertise needed to build more innovative, energy efficient and affordable homes. The EIB Group builds its affordable housing approach on three core priorities: support for innovative and sustainable housing construction techniques, renovation of Europe`s aging housing stock and building of new affordable housing.

To accelerate progress, the EIB Group has launched an Action Plan for Affordable and Sustainable Housing aimed at increasing financing across Europe to more than €4 billion in 2025, end-to-end support, and faster market solutions. As part of this Action Plan, the EIB Board authorized a first-of-its-kind €400 million HousingTechEU initiative to support mid-cap and large companies in the EU housing market to accelerate industrial, technological and construction innovation. This new funding will help develop new construction materials, machinery and engineering to improve the quality and lower the costs of housing, while boosting European innovation and competitiveness.

To make it easier for local authorities, developers, and communities to access support, the Group has created the “More homes. Better homes” online portal, connecting housing stakeholders with the advice, funding, and financing they need. This web portal was endorsed by the European Commission as a first step towards the Pan-European Investment Platform.

For a comprehensive view of the EIB Group initiatives to support affordable housing in Europe visit More homes. Better homes.

CEB contribution to housing in Slovenia

The CEB is a long-standing partner of Slovenia in expanding access to affordable and social housing. Over the past decade, the Bank has provided in total €140 million in financing to support the construction of more than 2,000 new affordable homes across the country, with another nearly €300 million in the pipeline.

The CEB has also mobilised nearly €400,000 in technical assistance through the InvestEU Advisory Hub, supporting the preparation of Slovenia’s Third-Generation National Housing Strategy and assisting national and local housing stakeholders to develop and strengthen their delivery models.

Drawing on nearly 70 years of experience, the Bank supports its 43-member states in strengthening affordable and social housing, with a particular focus on low income households, young people, the elderly and people facing homelessness. Since 2010, the CEB has approved close to €8 billion in loans to help countries across Europe expand access to decent and affordable homes.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB finances investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world and Europe’s capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU targets cohesion regions, where per-capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.

CEB

The Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) is a multilateral development bank with an exclusively social mandate from its 43 member countries.

The CEB finances investment and provides technical assistance in social sectors such as education, health and affordable housing, while focusing on the needs of vulnerable people, as well as on the social dimensions of climate change and the environment.

Borrowers include governments, local and regional authorities, public and private banks, non-profit organisations and others. The CEB, which has a triple-A credit rating, funds itself through international capital markets. In addition, the CEB receives funds from donors to complement its activities.