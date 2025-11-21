Belgium: Brussels Capital Region gets European SME financing boost through finance&invest.brussels

EIB

EIB signs €50 million loan with finance&invest.brussels to support the local economy through financing for SMEs and Mid-Caps in the Region.

The operation enables finance&invest.brussels to make available some €140 million in loans to SMEs and Mid-Caps in the Brussels Capital Region.

The agreement will enable local businesses to get loans under more favourable financing conditions, so they can invest in growth and employment.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €50 million loan agreement with finance&invest.brussels, the regional promotional institution of the Brussels Capital Region. This support will enable them to make up to €140 million in new financing available to local SMEs and Mid-Caps under favourable conditions. By reducing collateral requirements and improving lending terms, finance&invest.brussels helps entrepreneurs access the financing they need to grow their businesses and create jobs.

“The Brussels Capital Region has a very diverse, innovative and dynamic ecosystem of small and medium-sized businesses. These companies provide an important contribution to the growth, of the Region and Belgium as a whole.” said EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot. “By joining forces with finance&invest.brussels, we are ensuring that businesses in the Brussels Region can access the financing they need to thrive and create new opportunities. This stimulates economic growth and, ultimately, benefits local employment and communities.”

The final investments towards local SMEs and Mid-Caps, carried out by finance&invest.brussels, will target companies in different sectors, including financial and legal technology, creative industry, urban farming and sustainable food. All lending decisions will be made by finance&invest.brussels.

“This partnership with the EIB confirms our commitment to providing concrete and sustainable support to SMEs in the Capital Region. In a constantly evolving economic context, it is essential to support entrepreneurs in their growth and transition projects. By facilitating access to financing, we are helping to strengthen the dynamism and attractiveness of Brussels, a region that remains an innovative and globally connected economic hub.” emphasizes Pierre Hermant, CEO of finance&invest.brussels.

finance&invest.brussels has previously signed two guarantee agreements with the European Investment Fund, which is part of the EIB Group. These transactions in 2021 and 2023 also supported financing for local SMEs and Mid-Caps to the tune of €54 million and €78 million, respectively.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB finances investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world and Europe’s capital markets union.

Last year the EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. High-quality, up-to-date photos of the organisation’s headquarters for media use are available here.

Founded in 1984, finance&invest.brussels is a public limited company that facilitates and completes the financing mix for Brussels-based companies with a clear focus on key sectors that promote sustainable economic development and job creation. The company provides concrete solutions to the financial needs of entrepreneurs, in the form of loans, capital or guarantees, at decisive moments in their journeys. These financing solutions are aimed at start-ups, scale-ups and SMEs as well as very small social entities and cooperatives.