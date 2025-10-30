European Investment Bank backs German MedTech: €20 million for PRECISIS

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing PRECISIS GmbH with a venture loan of €20 million.

EIB financing to support the further development and international expansion of EASEE® – a minimally invasive neurostimulation therapy that is transforming the lives of people with drug-resistant epilepsy.

The EIB’s financing is backed under the European Commission’s InvestEU initiative

PRECISIS GmbH, a leading Heidelberg-based MedTech company specializing in neuromodulation, has secured €20 million in financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The venture debt loan will be used to advance clinical development and prepare for market expansion, as well as scaling up production and enabling greater market access across Europe.

“Innovative breakthroughs being delivered by PRECISIS’ therapy are transforming the lives of epilepsy patients and their families – offering new hope and real freedom where once there was uncertainty. With €20 million of EIB venture debt financing, we are pleased to back PRECISIS and this pioneering work developed in Heidelberg and across Europe. This partnership shows how targeted European innovation investment drives progress in medical research, that can help millions across Europe and the world to lead healthier, fuller lives.” said Nicola Beer, Vice President of the European Investment Bank.

“This financing from the European Investment Bank is a strong endorsement of our platform and vision. It marks a pivotal moment in our growth. With the first wave of funding secured, we are now actively engaging with investors to complete our series B round and accelerate our expansion first to other European countries and then the U.S. market. The opportunity for co-investors to join at this stage – ahead of global expansion – is extremely promising,” says Karl Stoklosa, CEO of PRECISIS.

Dr. med. Angela Liedler, founder of PRECISIS, adds: “The partnership with the European Investment Bank is a milestone not just for PRECISIS, but for the broader vision we’ve pursued since day one: to bring meaningful innovation to patients who need it most. I’m proud and grateful to see how it now empowers the next chapter of growth and international impact.”

From concept to market-ready technology

PRECISIS’ journey in neurostimulation started in 2014 led by Dr. med Angela Liedler in Heidelberg. Drawing from her clinical experience, she recognized that many people with focal epilepsy do not achieve sufficient seizure control despite medication. Together with an interdisciplinary team of neurologists, engineers, and physicists, she developed the concept of a precise, reversible, and patient-friendly neurostimulation – targeted and without touching the brain.

The result of this pioneering work is EASEE®, a novel, low-invasive implant placed under the scalp that delivers targeted electrical pulses to epileptogenic brain regions. Unlike traditional deep brain stimulation or vagus nerve stimulation, EASEE® stimulates affected areas from above the skull – customizable to each patient and with significantly lower risk.

Proven efficacy and European market success

Recent clinical data (Schulze-Bonhage A. et al., Epilepsia, 2025) demonstrate the high efficacy of the system: 65% of patients reduced their seizures by at least half, median seizure frequency decreased by 68%, and 81% continued therapy after two years.

EASEE® has been CE-certified since 2022 and is now actively used in six European countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Italy. Spain is set to follow shortly. With over 150 patients implanted to date, PRECISIS has crossed a key market threshold and laid the foundation for international rollout.

“Our ability to reach clinical centres and patients across Europe today is the result of years of research and close collaboration between medicine, technology, and industry – driven by an interdisciplinary team that not only develops innovation but successfully brings it into clinical practice,” says Stoklosa.

European financing strengthens MedTech innovation

The EIB venture debt loan has been designed to financing research-intensive companies with high societal and economic potential, including reinforcing the European MedTech sector in a globally competitive environment.

Earlier this year the EIB Group launched TechEU accelerate innovation, providing €70 billion in financing between 2025 and 2027. By leveraging this support, TechEU aims to unlock up to €250 billion in investment for high-impact sectors including life sciences, cleantech, and digital technologies across Europe.

The market for neurostimulation systems is considered one of the fastest-growing segments in the MedTech industry. Globally, around 15 million people are affected by focal epilepsy, with approximately one-third not responding adequately to medication. For these patients, EASEE® offers a new therapeutic perspective – and for Europe, a leading role in a multi-billion-dollar market.

Milestones and Future Perspectives

Since the birth of EASEE® in 2014, PRECISIS has achieved a number of significant milestones: CE certification in 2022, successful establishment in several European markets, the leadership transition to Karl Stoklosa in 2024, and the start of clinical expansion into the UK and Italy in 2025.

The company’s innovative strength has also been recognized with several high-profile awards – including the Shark Tank Prize from the American Epilepsy Foundation, the Innovation BW Award in 2023, and the Health-i Award in 2024. In addition, PRECISIS was selected to join the 2025 MedTech Accelerator cohort, further underscoring its potential for global impact and scalable innovation.

With the newly secured capital from Luxembourg, the company is now driving its growth strategy forward – with a clear focus on international regulatory approvals and access to the U.S. market.

Background information

PRECISIS GmbH

PRECISIS GmbH is an innovative medical technology company based in Heidelberg, specializing in neuromodulatory therapies for the treatment of neurological disorders. Since its founding in 2004, PRECISIS has combined engineering excellence with medical expertise and a deep understanding of the needs of both patients and physicians. With EASEE®, the first CE-certified, low invasive neurostimulation system for the treatment of drug-resistant focal epilepsy, PRECISIS is setting new standards in personalized neurotherapy.

European Investment Bank

Over the last 5 years the EIB Group has provided more than EUR 22 billion for life science and health investment. EIB backed investment enabled an estimated 14.9 million people to access better health services in 2024 alone.

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers.Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable economy. It helps generate additional investments in line with EU policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal, the digital transition and support for small and medium-sized enterprises. InvestEU brings all EU financial instruments together under one roof, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient, and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub, and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is implemented through financial partners who invest in projects using the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. This guarantee increases their risk-bearing capacity, thus mobilising at least €372 billion in additional investment.

