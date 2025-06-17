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PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/07/2025 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
Related press
Germany: EIB backs MedTech - €20 million for PRECISIS
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

Summary sheet

Release date
1 April 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/07/2025
20240411
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
PRECISIS GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 53 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project supports research, development and clinical evaluation of an implantable brain pacemaker used as a treatment to decrease seizures in patients with focal epilepsies.

The aim is to support the continued development, clinical evaluation, and market access of an innovative neuromodulation system for the treatment of drug-resistant focal epilepsy.

Additionality and Impact

The project is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development, and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing to a pioneering European MedTech company that has successfully commercialized the world's first minimally invasive brain pacemaker for the treatment of epilepsy. This breakthrough addresses a significant unmet medical need, as approximately one-third of epilepsy patients do not respond to existing treatments. The product offers a novel therapeutic option, improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Successful implementation of the product will positively impact highly skilled employment opportunities in Europe, knowledge creation and sharing accelerating growth of innovation, development, and research in Europe. Due to the innovative and capital-intensive nature of the technology, long-term debt funding is not readily available through traditional sources. The EIB's financing structure?featuring a 20-year tenor, low cash interest, and capitalized interest?has been specifically tailored to the company's investment needs. This structure minimizes short-term cash outflows, enabling the company to focus on growth, innovation, and market expansion. The EIB's involvement is expected to catalyse additional private investment by enhancing the project's credibility and visibility. The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without InvestEU involvement.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The specific activities included in the project will not have any relevant environmental impact, as they relate to activities to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities neither fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/52/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU).

The EIB required that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 June 2025
1 July 2025
Related documents
26/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB backs MedTech - €20 million for PRECISIS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
Publication Date
26 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
225954580
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240411
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
Other links
Summary sheet
PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
Data sheet
PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
Related press
Germany: EIB backs MedTech - €20 million for PRECISIS
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB backs MedTech - €20 million for PRECISIS
Other links
Related public register
26/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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