EIB Global announces digitalisation grant for Montenegrin schools

At a ceremony held today at the European Investment Bank (EIB Global) headquarters in Luxemburg, EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot and Montenegro's Minister of Education, Science and Innovation Anđela Jakšić Stojanović have signed a grant agreement for €2 million. The funding is earmarked for the purchase of digital equipment for Montenegrin schools, to improve learning conditions and digital literacy among students and teachers.

Provided under the EIB’s donor-funded Economic Resilience Initiative Fund, the grant builds on previous investments by EIB Global in the Montenegro Education Programme to upgrade education infrastructure and services across the country. These include an €18 million EIB loan, an €11 million EU grant channelled through the Western Balkans Investment Framework, as well as a €2.5 million technical assistance grant under the Economic Resilience Initiative. The new digital equipment, coupled with teacher training and upskilling, is expected to promote the integration of digital tools in education and equitable access to digital learning resources for all pupils.

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot, who is responsible for operations in Montenegro, said: “As a long-standing partner of the Montenegrin Ministry of Education, we are pleased to be part of this latest initiative and to further support digitalization in schools. The new ICT equipment funded by this grant will increase digital usage and skills, broaden access to learning, and improve the overall learning environment. It will enhance access to quality education, contribute to youth employability, and lead to a future-ready workforce that meets market demands.”

Minister of Education, Science, and Innovation of Montenegro Anđela Jakšić-Stojanović underlined that the acquisition of additional computer equipment creates a strong foundation for the digitalization of the educational process and enables young people to acquire the digital skills and competencies for the 21st century.

"This agreement marks a significant milestone in enhancing the Montenegrin education system, greatly contributing to better learning conditions and the advancement of our students. Education is one of the pillars of every society, and the continuous improvement of its quality should be a priority at all levels.", Minister Jakšić-Stojanović said.

The grant will be used to purchase additional digital equipment for Montenegrin schools, including tablets, laptops, desktop computers, projectors and interactive whiteboards, as well as printers, scanners and servers. To date, EIB Global has invested €29 million in Montenegro’s education sector.

Background information

About EIB Global

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 — around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world. High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.

About the Economic Resilience Initiative Fund

The Economic Resilience Initiative Fund, which backs this grant, was established by the EIB in 2017 to channel donors’ resources to impactful projects in the Southern Neighbourhood and Western Balkans to help meet the challenges posed by forced displacement and migration. The fund donors are Bulgaria, Croatia, Italy, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Poland and the United Kingdom.

About the EIB in Montenegro

The EU bank has been an active partner of Montenegro, providing almost €1.1 billion in loans to the country, mostly in support of SMEs, education and transport infrastructure. For more information on EIB projects in Montenegro, visit https://www.eib.org/en/projects/regions/enlargement/the-western-balkans/montenegro/index.htm.

About the EIB in the Western Balkans

The EIB is one of the leading international financiers in the Western Balkans. For detailed information on the EIB’s activities in this region, visit www.eib.org/en/publications/the-eib-in-the-western-balkans.