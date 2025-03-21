Croatian businesses to get financing support with €100 million EIB loan to PBZ

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending the Croatian bank Privredna Banka Zagreb (PBZ), part of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, €100 million to expand financing for a range of businesses in the country. The EIB lending to PBZ will enable it to increase loans to Croatian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps.

The goal of the operation is to strengthen business competitiveness and green investments in Croatia. At least 70% of the loan will be allocated to SMEs and a minimum 20% will be dedicated to projects that advance climate action and environmental sustainability, with a focus on energy efficiency and renewable-energy production.

The EIB loan will be disbursed in stages over the coming three years, beginning with a first tranche of €50 million signed today. The entire operation will be implemented in Croatia, fully contributing to the European Union’s aim to foster regional cohesion.

“This new financing operation will further strengthen our cooperation with PBZ and Intesa Sanpaolo Group and help Croatian businesses access funding they need to grow,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. “By dedicating a significant portion of the loan to climate-friendly investments and women entrepreneurs, we are supporting companies’ sustainability efforts and strengthening economic resilience in Croatia.”

An allocation of 10% of the loan to support women-owned and women-run businesses is included on a best-effort basis, reflecting the EIB’s commitment to fostering gender equality in company finance.

“We are very pleased to continue to further strengthen our long-standing successful cooperation with the EIB with the aim of bolstering competitiveness and resilience of the Croatian economy. Specifically, through this cooperation we will actively support our clients and sustainable projects, particularly those with a green component that are focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy production, placing strong emphasis on ESG aspects, which is also our strategic commitment," said Dinko Lucić, President of the Management Board of PBZ.

The new loan resumes EIB lending activity to PBZ totalling around €200 million over the past 10 years. In November 2024, PBZ also signed a €100 million guarantee agreement with the EIB to support the financing and investment needs of Croatian Mid-Caps.

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the European Union, and the capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment. Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

Privredna Banka Zagreb (PBZ) is part of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, one of the largest banking groups in Europe. PBZ is the second-largest bank and financial group in Croatia by assets, with a market share of around 20 per cent in various operating segments, continuously developing innovative products and services for retail, corporate and SME clients. PBZ is also a centre of excellence for many areas of banking within the International Banks Division of Intesa Sanpaolo. It, therefore, became a regional banking hub following the acquisition of the majority stakes of Intesa Sanpaolo banks in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Slovenia.