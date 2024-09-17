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PBZ LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Croatia : € 50,000,000
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/03/2025 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
Croatian businesses to get financing support with €100 million EIB loan to PBZ

Summary sheet

Release date
17 July 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/03/2025
20230370
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PBZ LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS II
PBZ LEASING DOO,PRIVREDNA BANKA ZAGREB DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to Privredna Banka Zagreb (PBZ), part of Intesa SanPaolo SpA's Group, to support Croatian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps implementing their energy transition and their liquidity needs in a time of rising interest rates and geopolitical challenges. 20% of the loan will be dedicated to Climate Action projects promoted by the final beneficiaries in their sustainability transition. The loan will be implemented 100% in a cohesion region.

The MBIL will finance eligible SMEs and mid-caps' investments and working capital needs in Croatia. At least 20% of the facility will be dedicated to climate action and environmental sustainability projects, whilst the entire lending line will bear fully Cohesion target being the entire national territory eligible.

Additionality and Impact

their sustainable transition. The MBIL will address the market failure related to access to finance by offering an additional source of funding at advantageous conditions to Croatian SMEs and MidCaps, which will help them to weather the high interest rates, the still high inflation, and the macroeconomic uncertainties due to geopolitical tensions due to conflicts in Ukraine and Middle East.

The whole Croatian territory is categorized as Cohesion Area having its GDP per capita substantially below the EU average. 

The operation will also focus on supporting green projects in the space of energy efficiency and alternative to fossil energy productions. The Climate action elements of the operation, the energy efficiency and renewable energy schemes will generate energy savings and produce electricity from alternative sources. It will thus address the market failure related to negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution, increasing comfort and air quality in the dwellings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalized by private investors. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 September 2024
17 March 2025
Other links
Related press
Croatian businesses to get financing support with €100 million EIB loan to PBZ

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Croatian businesses to get financing support with €100 million EIB loan to PBZ
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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