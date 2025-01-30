EIB Group in Italy: Nearly €11 billion to speed up the green transition, digitalisation and economic growth in 2024

EIB

In 2024, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group confirmed its commitment to sustainable growth and innovation in Italy. The EIB Group signed 99 investment operations totalling €10.98 billion, worth 0.5% of Italy’s gross domestic product (GDP), which unlocked investments in the real economy to the tune of €37 billion, equivalent to 1.7% of the country’s GDP.

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti presented the EIB Group’s activity in 2024 today in Rome, highlighting its strategic role in terms of supporting the government and the public and private sectors with the challenges of the green transition, energy security and digitalisation.

“The EIB Group has always played a strategic role in supporting the Italian economy, financing key infrastructure projects, unlocking funds and helping local authorities with their investments. Last year, we confirmed our commitment, contributing conclusively to accelerating change towards a more resilient, prosperous and innovative future. Beyond financial support, we are making a tangible contribution to environmental sustainability, energy autonomy, competitiveness and the digital transformation, in line with Italian and EU priorities,” said Gelsomina Vigliotti.

Climate and REPowerEU: €5.73 billion invested in Italy in 2024

With €5.73 billion invested in projects related to environmental sustainability, €3.75 billion of which was earmarked for REPowerEU objectives, the EIB Group’s finance has helped promote the country’s energy security. The biggest operations included €1.4 billion for renewable energy generation projects. These investments will help generate 3.751 GWh of clean energy, which will meet the annual needs of 1.2 million Italian households. Financing beneficiaries also include ERG, Iberdrola, Sunprime and Libeccio.

In parallel, €1.6 billion has been invested to modernise and increase the resilience of more than 17 000 km of the electricity transmission and distribution network, thanks to cooperation with partners such as Prysmian, Terna, E-distribuzione and ACEA.

In order to promote the energy transition in Italy, the EIB Group has also launched a series of initiatives with the banking sector, including a €500 million counter-guarantee (€200 million for Italy) with Intesa Sanpaolo to support the development of the wind industry. In addition, the EIB has signed its first operation in Italy entirely dedicated to financing the energy efficiency of families and single people with Findomestic.

Digitalisation and innovation: €2.12 billion for the technological future

The EIB Group has invested €2.12 billion in business digitalisation and innovation, supporting large private companies such as Marcegaglia and Nexi, and public sector organisations like Poste Italiane and Polo Strategico Nazionale (PNS). Startups such as BeDimensional and Tau Group were financed through instruments such as venture debt, the financial product used to support the most innovative companies. In addition, the EIB has signed a major agreement with LIFTT to create a €100 million platform for equity investments in high-impact sectors, such as life sciences, deeptech and cleantech.

Sustainable infrastructure and urban regeneration: €1.96 billion

The EIB has invested €1.96 billion to promote sustainable infrastructure and urban regeneration, with interventions for nearly zero-emission buildings, smart cities and green transport systems. A significant contribution of €1.05 billion was earmarked for the sustainable reconstruction of central Italian regions hit by the earthquakes of 2016 and 2017, and of Ischia, which suffered a landslide in 2022.

Small businesses: €1.73 billion for 56 000 small businesses

The EIB Group financed the liquidity and working capital needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing €1.73 billion. These loans helped to back 56 000 companies employing more than 635 000 people.

The EIF’s impact: €1.12 billion in equity and guarantees

The European Investment Fund (EIF) invested €1.12 billion in Italy in 2024: €561 million in guarantees and €560 million in equity. This is a record figure for the EIF in Italy. It has invested in 15 Italian funds, including 3IP Space for the aerospace sector, the EOS Next Transition Fund II for the energy transition, and the Vesper Next Generation Infrastructure Fund, which is focused on sustainable infrastructure.

Further information

Overall results – EIB Group

The EIB Group signed a total of €89 billion in financing in 2024, helping to trigger around €350 billion of investment in the real economy. It saw record investments in several sectors in 2024, providing €51 billion – almost 60% of the year’s total investments – to support the green transition, climate action and environmental sustainability. The EIB Group signed agreements worth €38 billion to promote social and regional cohesion.

In 2025, the EIB Group plans to increase its investments to €95 billion, with flagship initiatives supporting European technology champions, critical raw materials, water management, energy efficiency of small and medium-sized enterprises and a dedicated platform to promote sustainable and affordable housing.

Overall EIB Group achievements in 2024

Total EIB Group financing €88.8 billion EIB funding beyond the European Union €8.4 billion EIB funding within the European Union €68.2 billion EIF funding €14.4 billion Total investment supported by the EIB Group Approximately €350 billion

EIB Group financing: Climate action and cohesion

Climate action €50.7 billion Cohesion policy €38.2 billion

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It supports investment contributing towards EU policy goals, backing digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investment outside the European Union and the capital markets union. The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a total of around €89 billion in new financing for over 900 projects in 2024. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €350 billion in investment, supporting 400 000 companies and 5.8 million jobs. The EIB Group signed 99 operations totalling €10.98 billion in Italy in 2024, helping to unlock around €37 billion of investment in the real economy. All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. We are on track to deliver on our commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030 as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Around 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment. Approximately half of the EIB’s financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) Group is part of the European Investment Bank Group. Its central mission is to support Europe’s micro, small and medium-sized businesses by helping them to access finance. The EIF designs and develops venture and growth capital, guarantees and microfinance instruments targeting this market segment as well as infrastructure. In this role, the EIF helps meet EU policy objectives such as competitiveness and growth, innovation and digitalisation, social impact, skills and human capital, climate action and environmental sustainability, and more.