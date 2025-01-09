Netherlands: Rijnstate and EIB agree European loan for hospital modernisation

©Jurjen Poeles/ Rijnstate

Arnhem area’s main hospital teams up with EIB to finance optimising its healthcare infrastructure, service delivery and energy efficiency

€90 million loan facility to benefit over 430.000 inhabitants with improved service and care in Rijnstate hospital’s service area.

Works will focus on the hospital’s main building in the northern part of Arnhem and are expected to be completed by the end of 2030.

At a signature ceremony in Arnhem today, Rijnstate hospital and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have agreed a €90 million loan facility for the modernisation Rijnstate’s main building, which will include a reorganisation of several departments to improve workplace efficiency in-line with medical needs and improve the building’s energy efficiency.

“The healthcare sector is going through a moment of change in many aspects.” stated EIB vice president Robert de Groot. “Apart from a changing demographic, the transitions that we face as Europeans need to be addressed in all aspects of life, including hospitals. Rijnstate’s renovation will ensure a very welcoming hospital for both patients and staff, while also contributing to lowering emissions, both of which we are happy to support.”

Trust

Beside improving the functional layout of the building, the works will substantially improve the energy efficiency and sustainability of the facility, in an effort to eliminate the need to use fossil fuels in the future. The €90 million loan from the EIB, covers three quarters of a €120 million loan package that Rijnstate borrows from banks for the renovation and improved sustainability of the hospital, thus underlining the EIB’s trust in Rijnstate’s future.

Energy efficient and smart

“Making healthcare more sustainable is a long-term assignment.” confirms Geraline Leusink, chair of the board at Rijnstate. “With this financing we will make our main location more energy efficient and organise our care processes in a smarter way, which allows us to better manage the available space with a smaller surface area. That is not only a win for our hospital, but also for our environment.”

Policlinics and radiology

Rijnstate will mainly use the financing for the renewal of its primary location in Arnhem North, which runs up to 2030. The hospital will renovate and renew the policlinics and the radiology and nuclear healthcare departments. The loan will also be used to improve technical infrastructure.

Real estate strategy

The renewal of the main building is part of a wider real estate strategy that was conceived with an eye to how healthcare will work in the future: digitalisation, sustainability of healthcare and the modernisation of our premises are main issues. Next to this, Rijnstate wants to be and remain an attractive work environment for (future) colleagues.

Background information:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. Over the last ten years, the EIB has made available more than €27 billion in financing for Dutch projects in various sectors, including research & development, transport, drinking water, healthcare and SMEs.

The EIB is the European Union's bank; the only bank owned by and representing the interests of the European Union Member States, The Netherlands owns a 5,2% share of the EIB. It works closely with other EU institutions to implement EU policy and is the world’s largest multilateral borrower and lender. The EIB provides finance and expertise for sustainable investment projects that contribute to EU policy objectives. More than 90% of its activity is in Europe.

Located on three sites in and around Arnhem, Rijnstate is one of the 27 top clinical hospitals in the Netherlands. With more than 700 beds and over 6.500 employees, Rijnstate is one of the biggest non-university hospitals and the dominant hospital service provider for about 433.000 inhabitants in the region.