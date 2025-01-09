Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Netherlands: Rijnstate and EIB agree European loan for hospital modernisation

9 January 2025
©Jurjen Poeles/ Rijnstate
  • Arnhem area’s main hospital teams up with EIB to finance optimising its healthcare infrastructure, service delivery and energy efficiency
  • €90 million loan facility to benefit over 430.000 inhabitants with improved service and care in Rijnstate hospital’s service area.
  • Works will focus on the hospital’s main building in the northern part of Arnhem and are expected to be completed by the end of 2030.

At a signature ceremony in Arnhem today, Rijnstate hospital and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have agreed a €90 million loan facility for the modernisation Rijnstate’s main building, which will include a reorganisation of several departments to improve workplace efficiency in-line with medical needs and improve the building’s energy efficiency.

“The healthcare sector is going through a moment of change in many aspects.” stated EIB vice president Robert de Groot. “Apart from a changing demographic, the transitions that we face as Europeans need to be addressed in all aspects of life, including hospitals. Rijnstate’s renovation will ensure a very welcoming hospital for both patients and staff, while also contributing to lowering emissions, both of which we are happy to support.”

Trust

Beside improving the functional layout of the building, the works will substantially improve the energy efficiency and sustainability of the facility, in an effort to eliminate the need to use fossil fuels in the future. The €90 million loan from the EIB, covers three quarters of a €120 million loan package that Rijnstate  borrows from banks for the renovation and improved sustainability of the hospital, thus underlining the EIB’s trust in Rijnstate’s future.

Energy efficient and smart

“Making healthcare more sustainable is a long-term assignment.” confirms Geraline Leusink, chair of the board at Rijnstate. “With this financing we will make our main location more energy efficient and organise our care processes in a smarter way, which allows us to better manage the available space with a smaller surface area. That is not only a win for our hospital, but also for our environment.”

Policlinics and radiology

Rijnstate will mainly use the financing for the renewal of its primary location in Arnhem North, which runs up to 2030. The hospital will renovate and renew the policlinics and the radiology and nuclear healthcare departments. The loan will also be used to improve technical infrastructure.

Real estate strategy

The renewal of the main building is part of a wider real estate strategy that was conceived with an eye to how healthcare will work in the future: digitalisation, sustainability of healthcare and the modernisation of our premises are main issues. Next to this, Rijnstate wants to be and remain an attractive work environment for (future) colleagues.                                                                  

Background information:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. Over the last ten years, the EIB has made available more than €27 billion in financing for Dutch projects in various sectors, including research & development, transport, drinking water, healthcare and SMEs.

The EIB is the European Union's bank; the only bank owned by and representing the interests of the European Union Member States, The Netherlands owns a 5,2% share of the EIB. It works closely with other EU institutions to implement EU policy and is the world’s largest multilateral borrower and lender. The EIB provides finance and expertise for sustainable investment projects that contribute to EU policy objectives. More than 90% of its activity is in Europe.

Located on three sites in and around Arnhem, Rijnstate is one of the 27 top clinical hospitals in the Netherlands. With more than 700 beds and over 6.500 employees, Rijnstate is one of the biggest non-university hospitals and the dominant hospital service provider for about 433.000 inhabitants in the region.

Rijnstate and EIB agree European loan for hospital modernisation
Rijnstate Sustainable Hospital Care
Rijnstate and EIB agree European loan for hospital modernisation
©Rijnstate
Download original
Rijnstate and EIB agree European loan for hospital modernisation
Rijnstate Sustainable Hospital Care
Rijnstate and EIB agree European loan for hospital modernisation
©Rijnstate
Download original
Rijnstate and EIB agree European loan for hospital modernisation
Rijnstate Sustainable Hospital Care
Rijnstate and EIB agree European loan for hospital modernisation
©Rijnstate
Download original
Rijnstate and EIB agree European loan for hospital modernisation
Rijnstate Sustainable Hospital Care
Rijnstate and EIB agree European loan for hospital modernisation
©Rijnstate
Download original
Rijnstate and EIB agree European loan for hospital modernisation
Rijnstate Sustainable Hospital Care
Rijnstate and EIB agree European loan for hospital modernisation
Photographer: Jurjen Poeles
©Rijnstate
Download original
Rijnstate and EIB agree European loan for hospital modernisation
Rijnstate Sustainable Hospital Care
Rijnstate and EIB agree European loan for hospital modernisation
Photographer: Jurjen Poeles
©Rijnstate
Download original

Related project(s)

RIJNSTATE SUSTAINABLE HOSPITAL CARE

The project entails the strategic investment plans of the Rijnstate Hospital, aimed at optimising its healthcare infrastructure, service delivery and energy efficiency at its main location in Arnhem.

Signed | 25/11/2024

Contact

Tim Smit

Press Office

Reference

2025-002-EN

Share

Related tags

  • infrastructure
  • hospitals
  • Health and life sciences
  • management committee
  • Robert E. de Groot
Show more Show less

More press releases
25 October 2018

Netherlands: European support for modernisation of Nijmegen’s Radboud UMC hospital

The EIB has signed a EUR 150 million loan agreement with the Radboud UMC hospital in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. The financing comes in support of the reconfiguration and modernisation of the university hospital through the construction of a new clinical building (S-Building) and renovation of other existing facilities. Apart from this, sustainability investments will also be covered by the loan agreement.

Venture capital & equity Venture capital Institutional SMEs Health and life sciences Management committee The Netherlands European Union Global development Social infrastructure
2 December 2015

Finland: EIB backs modernisation of Oulu University Hospital

The EIB has provided a EUR 75m long-term loan for the expansion, renovation and improvement of the university hospital in Oulu, which will secure its position as one of the leading university hospitals in Finland. The borrower is the Northern Ostrobothnia Hospital District, an innovative, reforming and productive hospital operator providing healthcare services for around 740,000 people.  

Venture capital & equity Venture capital SMEs Health and life sciences Finland European Union Global development Social infrastructure
14 August 2025

Czech Republic to advance high-speed train travel with EIB advisory support

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise the Czech Republic’s national railway infrastructure manager, Správa železnic, on preparation and procurement of three major railway infrastructure projects as public-private partnerships (PPPs). These projects are priority domestic rail investments part of wider international corridors linking Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Slovakia.