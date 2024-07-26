Belgian logistics real estate player WDP gets €250 million EIB loan to expand green energy infrastructure at sites across Europe

WDP

EIB credit to fund renewable energy and clean transport infrastructure at WDP logistics centres mainly in Belgium, the Netherlands and Romania.

WDP to provide tenants with solar roofs and more electric-vehicle charging stations.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending Belgium-based Warehouses De Pauw (WDP), which develops and leases logistics properties across Europe, €250 million to install rooftop solar panels and increase electric-vehicle charging stations for tenants. The loan is for up to 10 years and will be directed towards existing WDP logistics centres mainly in Belgium, the Netherlands and Romania.

The credit is part of the EIB’s contribution to the REPowerEU plan to end Europe’s dependence on fossil-fuel imports. It will also reduce the carbon footprint of WDP and its clients.

The new solar panels will generate up to 350 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable electricity annually – enough to cover the consumption of 150,000 people in Europe. A significant part of the electricity will be used on-site and the energy upgrades stand to increase the value of the buildings.



“Loans like this are a win for the climate as well as for Europe’s energy independence,” said EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros. “This project increases renewables production, breaking away from fossil fuels and lowering the EU’s reliance on energy imports.”

“This financing will support the growth of our clean-energy investments across western Europe and Romania,” said WDP Chief Financial Officer Mickael Van den Hauwe. “Moreover, it is a recognition of our mission to strengthen the supply chain of our customers with renewable-energy infrastructure and our efforts to e-mobility and decarbonisation of the supply chain.”

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances sound investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Accord. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. We are on track to deliver on our commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030 as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Last year, around half of the EIB’s financing within the European Union was directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

WDP

WDP is a leading European logistics real estate specialist. WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP’s property portfolio amounts to more than 7 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over more than 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania. The Group is developing on-site energy generation, charging infrastructure, and battery storage solutions to align with its customers’ climate objectives and as part its four-year strategic growth plan.