69% (4 percentage points above the EU average) correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

Only a minority (38%) are aware that better insulating buildings or that buying new clothes less frequently (37%) can help as well.

Most Spaniards are unaware of the significant CO 2 emissions related to digital usage, with only 6% knowing that watching fewer videos online can help mitigate climate change.

Only a minority (41%) correctly defined an individual's carbon footprint as "the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year," in line with the results from most other countries in Europe.

As the EU's financing arm, the EIB is investing in major projects in Spain that are supporting the country's green transition. Recent examples include investments in sustainable transport such as loans to renew Renfe’s high-speed trains or to finance the purchase of new trains for the Madrid metro system, which improves public transport and cuts dependence on private cars. The EIB is also helping to make Spain the country of renewable energies by financing solar power plants and other sources of green energy across the country that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and that, in 2023 alone, generated electricity to power 3.8 million homes. Other recent climate action projects include financing the deployment of more than 1.800 ultra-fast electric vehicles charging stations or partnerships with commercial banks to increase the country green mortgages offer to renovate and build residential housing according to sustainable criteria.

The European Investment Bank also supports educational and academic climate programmes, such as the European Chair for Sustainable Development and Climate Transition at Sciences-Po, Paris. These programmes equip younger generations with the knowledge to address climate change. The EIB's educational work is an investment in the human capital essential to long-term environmental sustainability.

“Climate change is the defining challenge of our generation. As the financial arm of the European Union, the EIB Group is committed to addressing this issue, contributing to consolidate Spain as the country of renewables and working with public institutions, cities, the private sector and civil society to drive forward the solutions and opportunities of the green transition.”

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It is active in more than 160 countries and makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. You can find more information about the EIB and climate education here.

