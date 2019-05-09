Fresh funds will support Dräger´s R&D investment programme

EIB financing provided under Investment Plan for Europe, or Juncker Plan

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will lend up to EUR 110 million to Dräger, a global leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Dräger will use the fresh financing to fund R&D projects in medical technology targeting life-saving systems such as anesthesia devices and ventilators. The efforts in medical systems will centre on developing and enhancing patient monitoring products, with a special focus on projects examining the connectivity of medical devices and linking them to hospitals’ information technology infrastructure. Dräger will be using the international new secure IEEE 11073 standard for medical device communication, which the company itself has helped to develop.

The EU bank’s loan is backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the heart of the Investment Plan for Europe – the Juncker Plan – under which the EIB and the European Commission are working together as strategic partners and the EIB’s financing operations are boosting the competitiveness of the European economy.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, who is responsible for operations in Germany and for EFSI, said: “We, as the Bank of the EU, have a vital role to play in creating the right conditions and the right incentives to foster a dynamic process of innovation and competitiveness – because both are key ingredients for ensuring sustainable growth and creating high-value jobs. I therefore very much welcome our cooperation with Dräger under the ‘Investment Plan for Europe´ as this clearly demonstrates what Europe can do for European business.”

European Commission Vice-President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, Jyrki Katainen, said: “The products and systems that Dräger is developing are making our lives safer and healthier. From intensive care monitoring systems to premature infant respirators, this European company is creating groundbreaking innovations. With the financing of €110 million from the EU’s bank supported by the Investment Plan for Europe, Dräger can continue to push boundaries in medical technology.”

“Innovation is a crucial factor for technology companies such as Dräger. We plan to use the funds to further expand our research and development activities,” said Stefan Dräger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG. “We are working toward connecting medical devices to a system to improve clinical decisions. This development will lead to assisted therapy and ultimately hospital automation.