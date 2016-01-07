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DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 110,000,000
Industry : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/04/2019 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB lends up to EUR 110m to Dräger for medical technology development

Summary sheet

Release date
30 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/04/2019
20160107
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 277 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This project consists of research, development and innovation (RDI) investments related to medical technology.

This project concerns new product development, product improvements and product maintenance targeted for respiratory care, anaesthesia, thermoregulation, patient monitoring, clinical information technology (IT), workplace infrastructure and workplace and system functionality.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Research and development (R&D) activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU as amended.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
16/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB lends up to EUR 110m to Dräger for medical technology development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
16 Apr 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67549771
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160107
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132137202
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160107
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Data sheet
DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB lends up to EUR 110m to Dräger for medical technology development

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB lends up to EUR 110m to Dräger for medical technology development
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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