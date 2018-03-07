EUR 10m to improve energy efficiency in Ukraine’s universities

EUR 6.4m to upgrade Kryvyi Rih heating supply systems

Two donor agreements for projects in Ukraine have been signed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and E5P, a multi-donor fund supporting municipal investments in energy efficiency and environmental projects in the Eastern Partnership countries with a EUR 180m budget. A EUR 10m grant aims to improve energy efficiency in seven universities that are part of the Ukraine Higher Education project, while EUR 6.4m will support the modernisation of the municipality-owned district heating system in Kryvyi Rih in Southern Ukraine.

In both cases, the E5P grants will be instrumental in helping implement projects that receive loans from the EIB and other financial institutions and that are actively promoted by the Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine Higher Education

This project focuses on the refurbishment of teaching, research and support facilities at a number of Ukraine’s state universities, including the first seven – in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv, Poltava, Sumy and Vinnitsa – to be identified at the appraisal stage. The EIB and the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO) are supporting the project with EUR 120m and EUR 30m loans respectively.

The financing will help universities to achieve the highest educational and research standards by improving their energy efficiency and consumption, with positive environmental impacts. In particular, the higher education institutions will modernise their heat, ventilation and lighting facilities, improving the quality of the academic environment and achieving energy savings. The environmental benefits will be achieved through the application of modern, energy efficient equipment and control systems, which the E5P grant will help to purchase and introduce.

Modernisation of district heating system in Kryvyi Rih

This modernisation plan is part of the Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme, promoted by the Ministry of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of Ukraine. Under this Programme, an EIB loan of EUR 400m will cover investments in various sectors including energy efficiency, water supply, wastewater and solid waste management.

The objective of the Kryvyi Rih project is to ensure an environmentally sound and financially sustainable heating supply. The investments will ultimately help to increase energy efficiency; reduce CO2 emissions and environmental impact with an expected decrease of carbon dioxide of more than 220 000 tonnes; and improve customer service.

The E5P grant targets demand-side measures and will finance, in particular, the installation of individual heating substations and associated meters on a building-by-building level. As a result, the residents of Kryvyi Rih will enjoy an effective heating service and benefit from improved metering and automation, as well as reduced energy use. The total investment of EUR 38m will be partially covered by a EUR 31.6m EIB loan and will be accompanied by technical assistance support to improve the capacity building of the utility.

EIB Vice-President Vazil Hudák commented: “The E5P grants underpin the EU bank’s efforts to make a real difference for the people of Ukraine. The current funding, coming on top of the EIB and other financial institutions’ commitments, supports energy efficiency measures at Ukraine’s universities, and the heating supply in Kryvyi Rih,. The resulting savings and better energy management will improve the quality of life in Ukraine and contribute to its economic development.”

E5P Fund Manager Anders Lund commented: “The two projects signed today will be one step toward increased energy security in Ukraine and will facilitate the daily life of ordinary people. The assembly of E5P approved the two grants based on the substantial environmental effect but also on the positive social aspects as well as the creation of local jobs in Ukraine. The project in Kryvyi Rih, a city with heavy industries and severe pollution, will be a landmark project where the energy savings and increased efficiency will be substantial.”

Deputy Minister, Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine Roman Greba stated: “Thanks to the cooperation of the European Investment Bank and E5P, we will modernise university buildings that were built in Soviet times. Reducing energy consumption costs will create more opportunities to invest the savings in improving the quality of higher education. Improving energy efficiency should be one of the steps in the integration of Ukrainian universities into the European Higher Education Area.”

Deputy Minister of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of Ukraine Eduard Kruhliak said: "We highly appreciate the EIB and E5P's assistance in the development of the municipal infrastructure of Ukraine. The possibility of receiving credit and grant funds is an extremely important and valuable contribution from the European Community to the modernisation of the housing and communal services sector of Ukraine."