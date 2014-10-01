UKRAINE HIGHER EDUCATION

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Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction and refurbishment of teaching, research and supporting facilities of seven universities in Ukraine: Chernihiv State Technological University, Kharkiv Polytechnical Institute, Kiev Dragomanov National Pedagogical University, Lviv Polytechnic National University, Poltava National Technical Yuri Kondratyuk University, Sumy State University and Vinnitsa National Technical University. The investments will include the renovation and modernisation of research laboratories, acquisition and installation of research equipment, and the rehabilitation of university facilities, with particular focus on energy-efficiency measures.
The project has a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and energy savings elements. The objective is to reduce the operating costs of the universities, while improving the quality of teaching, learning space and academic research facilities.
About half of the investment is dedicated to energy-efficiency improvement. A total of 147 buildings with a floor surface of 820,000 m² are included in the project and will allow for savings of some 78 GWh/a of final energy, which would correspond to GHG reduction of 18 ktCO2/a.
Project procurement must meet the requirements of the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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