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UKRAINE HIGHER EDUCATION

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 130,000,000
Education : € 9,750,000
Industry : € 120,250,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2018 : € 750,000
19/12/2016 : € 4,350,000
19/12/2016 : € 4,650,000
17/12/2018 : € 9,250,000
19/12/2016 : € 53,650,000
19/12/2016 : € 57,350,000
(*) Including a € 9,250,000 Investment Grants provided by the EASTERN EUROPE ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND ENVIRONMENT PARTNERSHIP ,a € 750,000 Investment Grants provided by the EASTERN EUROPE ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND ENVIRONMENT PARTNERSHIP
Other links
Related public register
09/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE HIGHER EDUCATION
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank meets its commitment of EUR 3bn of financial assistance as part of the EU’s Special Support Package
Related press
Ukraine: EIB and multi-donor fund E5P sign grant agreements amounting to EUR 16.4m to support higher education and municipal infrastructure in Ukraine

Summary sheet

Release date
1 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2016
20120493
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UKRAINE HIGHER EDUCATION
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 130 million
EUR 160 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and refurbishment of teaching, research and supporting facilities of seven universities in Ukraine: Chernihiv State Technological University, Kharkiv Polytechnical Institute, Kiev Dragomanov National Pedagogical University, Lviv Polytechnic National University, Poltava National Technical Yuri Kondratyuk University, Sumy State University and Vinnitsa National Technical University. The investments will include the renovation and modernisation of research laboratories, acquisition and installation of research equipment, and the rehabilitation of university facilities, with particular focus on energy-efficiency measures.

The project has a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and energy savings elements. The objective is to reduce the operating costs of the universities, while improving the quality of teaching, learning space and academic research facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

About half of the investment is dedicated to energy-efficiency improvement. A total of 147 buildings with a floor surface of 820,000 m² are included in the project and will allow for savings of some 78 GWh/a of final energy, which would correspond to GHG reduction of 18 ktCO2/a.

Project procurement must meet the requirements of the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
09/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE HIGHER EDUCATION
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank meets its commitment of EUR 3bn of financial assistance as part of the EU’s Special Support Package
Related press
Ukraine: EIB and multi-donor fund E5P sign grant agreements amounting to EUR 16.4m to support higher education and municipal infrastructure in Ukraine

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE HIGHER EDUCATION
Publication Date
9 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55874912
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120493
Sector(s)
Education
Industry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE HIGHER EDUCATION
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE HIGHER EDUCATION
Data sheet
UKRAINE HIGHER EDUCATION
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank meets its commitment of EUR 3bn of financial assistance as part of the EU’s Special Support Package
Related press
Ukraine: EIB and multi-donor fund E5P sign grant agreements amounting to EUR 16.4m to support higher education and municipal infrastructure in Ukraine

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank meets its commitment of EUR 3bn of financial assistance as part of the EU’s Special Support Package
Related press
Ukraine: EIB and multi-donor fund E5P sign grant agreements amounting to EUR 16.4m to support higher education and municipal infrastructure in Ukraine
Other links
Related public register
09/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE HIGHER EDUCATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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