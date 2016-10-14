Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice-President and Didier Kayat, CEO of Daher, signed a EUR 60 million loan in support of the group's investment programme in the presence of Christophe Sirugue, Secretary of State for Industry. This operation has been made possible by a guarantee from the EU budget put in place as part of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), a component of the Investment Plan for Europe (also known as the Juncker Plan). This is the first direct loan from the EIB in the Pays de la Loire region under the Investment Plan for Europe. Totalling more than EUR 120 million, DAHER's investment programme will focus on projects to modernise the industrial plant, foster competitiveness and digitalise its industrial sites in France in order to support its customers’ development.

A major agreement in support of industrial innovation and competitiveness

This loan will help finance 50% of the industrial innovation projects on DAHER's French sites, which have been identified and valued at over EUR 120 million over three years.

This investment programme will, in particular, enable DAHER to:

expand its engineering, design and industrialisation expertise for large aeronautics programmes of such customers as Airbus, ATR and Gulfstream;

develop future technologies that will serve to make DAHER stronger whilst optimising each link of its supply chain for the benefit of its aeronautics customers and of advanced technologies.

“Modernising the production apparatus is vital for the aeronautics industry, in which more than half the jobs are on the production side and whose value added is largely generated by the supply chain. DAHER’s investment, with the EIB’s support, is also fully consistent with the “Industry of the Future” initiative that we are promoting and which must now become the engine of our industry. Lastly, this new loan under the Juncker Plan confirms the EU’s commitment to supporting the international competitiveness of French industry and investment as the driver of growth”, said Christophe Sirugue, Secretary of State for Industry.

“This 10-year loan is fully in line with DAHER's strategy of committing to long-term industrial and aeronautics programmes. It will thus enable us to support our programme of investment in the upgrading, performance and automation of our industrial processes. Innovation remains more than ever at the core of our corporate strategy and ensures our global competitiveness. This EIB loan is also a source of pride for it acknowledges the financial viability and strength of DAHER’s strategy as a leading industrial innovator”, remarked Didier Kayat, CEO of DAHER.

“This first direct loan from the EIB in the Pays de la Loire region under the Juncker Plan is a strong signal in support of innovation and the industry of the future”, stated EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle at the signing ceremony. Innovation is the driver of the international competitiveness of businesses and of employment. It is therefore our responsibility to offer tailored financial products in support of the technical and industrial excellence of enterprises. This financing operation is an illustration of the Juncker Plan's deployment in France, with a current total of 42 approved operations from the EIB Group totalling EUR 2.9 billion in investments."

Vice-President of the European Commission responsible for employment, growth, investment and competitiveness, Jyrki Katainen, said: “In supporting this loan to DAHER, the investment plan is helping to finance innovation and technological progress in Europe. This project shows how EFSI is adding value and stimulating competitiveness in the European Union. Until now, France has been one of the main beneficiaries of the investment plan and I should therefore like to encourage the other Member States to submit similarly innovative investment proposals to the EIB as soon as possible."

Innovation, at the heart of DAHER's corporate strategy: Nantes plant

In recent years, DAHER's corporate vision has centred on challenges associated with Industry 4.0. The company has therefore successfully structured and developed its activities around the convergence of industry and services.

With this in mind, DAHER is speeding up its development by deploying an ambitious innovation programme at all levels based, in particular, on a flexible, environmentally-friendly style of organisation that excels in terms of lean management.

DAHER is thus carrying out ambitious industrial projects, e.g. searching for new materials, using and improving composite and thermoplastic materials, the studying and developing new and better products that are helping to enhance the influence of French industry in the aeronautics sector.

As the first plant to be labelled an “Industry of the Future technological showcase” by the Government, DAHER’s Nantes site exemplifies the equipment manufacturer's approach incorporating excellence and innovation. Specialising in the design and manufacturing of composite materials and the search for new technologies, DAHER’s Nantes plant is a site where innovation comes into its own.