DAHER INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCT INNOVATION

Summary sheet
The project entails research, development and innovation (RDI) activities related to the development of new materials and components for aircraft, including external doors, fuselage and wing elements. Part of the project includes fixed capital expenditures related to advanced manufacturing technology, process innovation and some capacity expansion at the promoter's main manufacturing and supply centres. The project is located at the promoter's main technology and manufacturing centres in France.
The project will contribute to increasing the promoter's knowledge and know-how in the field of components for aircraft.
Research and development (R&D), manufacturing and assembly of aircraft components are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and the project is expected to be carried out mostly in existing facilities. Therefore it is very unlikely that any part of the project would require an EIA. However, some of the investments on existing sites might induce some manufacturing capacity increase and subsequently include building extensions, requiring appropriate authorisation. This aspect, along with any other environmental issues, will be clarified during the project's appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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