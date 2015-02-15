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DAHER INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCT INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 60,000,000
Industry : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/09/2016 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAHER INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCT INNOVATION
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DAHER INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCT INNOVATION
Related press
France: EFSI: EUR 60m to DAHER to step up its investment and industrial innovation programme

Summary sheet

Release date
18 November 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/09/2016
20150215
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DAHER INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCT INNOVATION
DAHER
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 196 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project entails research, development and innovation (RDI) activities related to the development of new materials and components for aircraft, including external doors, fuselage and wing elements. Part of the project includes fixed capital expenditures related to advanced manufacturing technology, process innovation and some capacity expansion at the promoter's main manufacturing and supply centres. The project is located at the promoter's main technology and manufacturing centres in France.

The project will contribute to increasing the promoter's knowledge and know-how in the field of components for aircraft.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Research and development (R&D), manufacturing and assembly of aircraft components are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and the project is expected to be carried out mostly in existing facilities. Therefore it is very unlikely that any part of the project would require an EIA. However, some of the investments on existing sites might induce some manufacturing capacity increase and subsequently include building extensions, requiring appropriate authorisation. This aspect, along with any other environmental issues, will be clarified during the project's appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
01/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAHER INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCT INNOVATION
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DAHER INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCT INNOVATION
Other links
Related press
France: EFSI: EUR 60m to DAHER to step up its investment and industrial innovation programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAHER INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCT INNOVATION
Publication Date
1 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68692456
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150215
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DAHER INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCT INNOVATION
Publication Date
17 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135752331
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150215
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAHER INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCT INNOVATION
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DAHER INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCT INNOVATION
Other links
Summary sheet
DAHER INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCT INNOVATION
Data sheet
DAHER INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCT INNOVATION
Related press
France: EFSI: EUR 60m to DAHER to step up its investment and industrial innovation programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EFSI: EUR 60m to DAHER to step up its investment and industrial innovation programme
Other links
Related public register
01/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAHER INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCT INNOVATION
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DAHER INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCT INNOVATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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