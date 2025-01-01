Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The UN Water Conference, co-hosted by Tajikistan and the Netherlands, took place for the first time in almost 50 years. The conference brought together governments, intergovernmental organisations, international financial institutions, the scientific community, representatives from civil society and other stakeholders. It comes at a crucial moment in which we need to accelerate water action if we want to stay on track with global climate and development commitments.

Ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all is one of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals to be achieved by 2030. The scale of the issue is a challenge in itself. What makes it even worse is that insufficient financing and weak government systems hold many countries back from making needed advancements. Based on data from 20 developing countries and territories, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs reports a funding gap of 61% for achieving water and sanitation targets.

The European Investment Bank, one of the largest lenders to the global water sector to date, contributed to the conference through a delegation led by Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice-President overseeing climate action.

UN Water Conference 2023: VP Fayolle at “Leaders Segment”
Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle's speech at the Leaders segment of the UN 2023 Water Conference.
Vice-President Fayolle on accelerating SDG6 in Landlocked Developing Countries
Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle speech at the Accelerating SDG6 in Landlocked Developing Countries side event at the UN 2023 Water Conference.
Water crisis is a vital investment opportunity
We need to focus on the long-term benefits of investment in this natural resource, rather than quick fixes for the water crisis
Maximising scarce resources: EIB updates its water sector policy
Today, the European Investment Bank (EIB) published its new Water Sector Orientation. The document presents the Bank’s investment priorities in the sector, where limited financing is available. These priorities include conventional infrastructure as well as innovative approaches, such as circular economy, nature-based solutions, and digitalisation. The policy highlights the types of investments that will maximise the Bank’s impact to achieve its climate and environmental objectives.
Water as a vital investment in our future: the EIB at the United Nations 2023 Water Conference
The European Investment Bank (EIB) - one of the world’s biggest public lenders for water -will be attending the UN Water Conference to join the call for more investment in water to tackle the global development and climate challenges. The EIB, owned by the 27 European Union countries, will be represented by experts from its water and global directorates and by its Vice-President in charge of climate action and development, Ambroise Fayolle.

Watch how we protect water, our most precious resource

Mountain water boosts Italian business
Improving water supply and sanitation in Ecuador
Katosi water treatment plant in Uganda

Discover how we protect our water resources

 

Water and wastewater

As one of the largest lenders to the global water sector to date, we make water security and climate change adaptation a priority.

 

Preserving our oceans

We support a sustainable blue economy and initiatives to protect our oceans.

 

Climate and environment

We take action to address the climate and environment emergency in the critical decade 2021-2030.

 

Together on climate

We are committed to putting EU climate goals into practice both inside Europe and around the world.

