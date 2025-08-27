In the context of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the EIB Group Offices in France and Germany jointly organised a panel discussion entitled: Balance of interests: keeping decarbonisation on course through the energy crisis.

Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle and former French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili discussed how Member States can co-operate concretely to build European energy and climate sovereignty. They also discussed the role of the new French government and other Member States, as well as financial development institutions, such as the EIB, in this effort.

The event was organised in cooperation with the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). ECFR is launching a report looking at the role of the new French government in developing pathways to protect climate action in the context of the fraught geopolitical environment around energy security.