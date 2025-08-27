Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

In the context of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the EIB Group Offices in France and Germany jointly organised a panel discussion entitled: Balance of interests: keeping decarbonisation on course through the energy crisis.

Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle and former French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili discussed how Member States can co-operate concretely to build European energy and climate sovereignty. They also discussed the role of the new French government and other Member States, as well as financial development institutions, such as the EIB, in this effort.

The event was organised in cooperation with the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). ECFR is launching a report looking at the role of the new French government in developing pathways to protect climate action in the context of the fraught geopolitical environment around energy security.

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union