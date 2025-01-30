Finance in Common Summit 2025

The European Investment Bank (EIB) participated in the 5th Finance in Common Summit (FICS) from 26–28 February 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. Led by EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, our delegation engaged with global leaders, public development banks, and key stakeholders to advance sustainable finance.
This year’s summit, themed “Fostering Infrastructure and Finance for Just and Sustainable Growth,” explored inclusive finance, digital transformation, and climate-resilient infrastructure. The EIB contributed to discussions on innovative financing solutions that drive sustainable development and support the global climate agenda.
EIB Group announcements from FICS 2025
- Global Gateway: Partnership between EBID and EIB to promote climate action and environmental sustainability projects in the ECOWAS region
- EIB Global Invests $75 million in Helios Fund V to Support Africa’s digitally focused businesses
- EIB backs Africa Finance Corporation $750 Million Climate Resilient Infrastructure Fund
Key publications
Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report
Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.
The EIB Climate Survey
The seventh annual EIB Climate Survey provides valuable insight into how people view the challenges and opportunities of adapting to climate change in 2024.
The circular economy in motion
A look at 20 circular economy projects provides insight about the kind of support needed.