Cape Town
26
-
28
feb 2025

Finance in Common Summit 2025

Location: Cape Town , za

The European Investment Bank (EIB) participated in the 5th Finance in Common Summit (FICS) from 26–28 February 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. Led by EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, our delegation engaged with global leaders, public development banks, and key stakeholders to advance sustainable finance.

This year’s summit, themed “Fostering Infrastructure and Finance for Just and Sustainable Growth,” explored inclusive finance, digital transformation, and climate-resilient infrastructure. The EIB contributed to discussions on innovative financing solutions that drive sustainable development and support the global climate agenda.

EIB Group announcements from FICS 2025

Finance for a green world

Climate change is disrupting lives, economies, and ecosystems, leading to unprecedented biodiversity loss.

This decade is crucial—it’s our chance to build a more resilient and sustainable future. As the climate bank, we prioritise climate action and environmental sustainability in everything we do.

Learn more  
custom-preview

Solving challenges together

custom-preview

The world faces urgent challenges, from climate change to conflict and poverty.

Through sustainable investments, we support Ukraine’s recovery, strengthen partnerships in the EU neighbourhood, and advance the Global Gateway initiative, helping to build a more resilient and inclusive future.

Learn more  

Key publications

30 January 2025

Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report

Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.

Cybersecurity Forestry Bioeconomy Environment Climate Digital and telecoms Technology Climate action Investment European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Energy
3 December 2024

The EIB Climate Survey

The seventh annual EIB Climate Survey provides valuable insight into how people view the challenges and opportunities of adapting to climate change in 2024.

Climate and environment
20 November 2024

The circular economy in motion

A look at 20 circular economy projects provides insight about the kind of support needed.

Institutional MDBs Partners Circular economy Climate and environment

