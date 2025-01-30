Finance in Common Summit 2025

The European Investment Bank (EIB) participated in the 5th Finance in Common Summit (FICS) from 26–28 February 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. Led by EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, our delegation engaged with global leaders, public development banks, and key stakeholders to advance sustainable finance.

This year’s summit, themed “Fostering Infrastructure and Finance for Just and Sustainable Growth,” explored inclusive finance, digital transformation, and climate-resilient infrastructure. The EIB contributed to discussions on innovative financing solutions that drive sustainable development and support the global climate agenda.