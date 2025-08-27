The third EU-CELAC summit sought to bring together European, Latin American and Caribbean policy-makers and institutions to renew and strengthen relations between the two regions. The summit explored the challenges and opportunities for the EU-LAC strategic partnership as well as the Global Gateway initiative.

An EIB delegation led by President Werner Hoyer and Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix attended the EU-LAC Business Round Table preceding the summit.

