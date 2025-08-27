Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The third EU-CELAC summit sought to bring together European, Latin American and Caribbean policy-makers and institutions to renew and strengthen relations between the two regions. The summit explored the challenges and opportunities for the EU-LAC strategic partnership as well as the Global Gateway initiative. 

An EIB delegation led by President Werner Hoyer and Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix attended the EU-LAC Business Round Table preceding the summit.

  Learn more about the programme and speakers here.

Key events with EIB participation

 

  • Round Table on Sustainable Financing in LAC - Scaling up the Sustainable Bond Market
    Potential impact and scope for scaling up green bonds and complementary sustainable financing instruments like blue and social bonds.
    17 July 2023, 13:00 – 14:00 (GMT +2)
    EIB participant: Ricardo Mourinho Félix, Vice-President
  • Closing remarks for EU-LAC Business Round Table
    17 July 2023, 14:00 – 14:30 (GMT +2)
    EIB participant: Werner Hoyer, President
  •   Read President Hoyer's speech

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
