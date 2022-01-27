Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

This week in Brussels has seen EIB Global, the Group’s new specialised arm, on its first sustained high-level “outing” since it was formally announced last month. 

At the EU-Africa Business Forum (EABF) and the sixth European Union – African Union summit - the first since Abidjan in November 2017- a delegation led by President Hoyer, Vice-Presidents Fayolle and Östros, and EIB’s Head of Global Partners Maria Shaw Barragan brought concrete meaning and tangible projects to support the European Union’s message of partnership with African nations. Whether in the field of business support, healthcare strengthening, vaccine equity or climate action and connectivity, the EIB team was vocal and highly visible.

President Hoyer said after the summit: “I have very much appreciated the opportunity to meet our African partners after what feels like a long and enforced period of separation. We have had a chance this week both at the summit and on its margins, to debate, but above all to listen. The pandemic has had an especially acute impact on communities and businesses in Africa. At the same time, I’ve heard the message loud and clear that strategic infrastructure is desperately needed as well as concrete measures to meet the very real challenge of climate change. In all of this, what is crucial is that our partners are looking to us - the EIB Group - and our new development arm EIB Global to take a leading part in facing these challenges within Team Europe.”

The WHO-EIB announcement of €500 million financing to support primary healthcare across Africa and six agreements announced for African businesses impacted by COVID-19, showcase the breadth of our operations and the expertise supporting Africa.

European Union – African Union summit in a nutshell

During the summit, EIB President Hoyer joined European President von der Leyen and President Adesina in opening the summit’s first roundtable on Climate and energy transition, digital and transport. This session, co-chaired by Egypt, the Seychelles, Denmark and Estonia, was an opportunity for President Hoyer to underline the EIB’s role as the EU climate bank and key partner to the European Commission in delivering the Global Gateway.

Meetings on the margins of the summit with the Presidents of Côte d’Ivoire, Zambia and Madagascar focused on key issues such as the challenge of deforestation, sustainable transport and support to businesses hit by the pandemic. A meeting with Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania, was significant in marking the re-engagement with the government for private and public sector projects as part of Team Europe.

EU-Africa Business Forum at a glance

The EIB was a strategic partner in the EU-Africa Business Forum. Vice-President Östros, who also took part in roundtables on Health and Digitalisation announced six new investment agreements with African partners. 

Partners from regional banks, microfinance institutions and venture capital funds joined him together with EIB Head of Microfinance Olivier Edelman for an online session. Marjeta Jager, the Deputy Director General of the International Partnership Department of the European Commission, congratulated during the session the EIB on the establishment of EIB Global as a key EC partner. 

Also during this busy week, the African Europe Foundation formally announced its new partnership with EIB Global. This new partnership will focus on supporting new thinking on the climate emergency and the economic impact of COVID-19.

More information  

Financing innovation, growth and COVID-19 economic resilience in Africa

custom-preview

In order to view this video, you need to accept the YouTube service. YouTube may collect data about your activity.
More information

Solving challenges together

The great challenges of today are global. And the opportunities of today must be grasped globally. That is why the European Investment Bank has founded a dedicated branch, EIB Global.

27 January 2022

EIB Global: Partnerships Worldwide

EIB Global uses all the resources of the European Investment Bank to help our operations outside the European Union. It fosters more partnerships and greater work with local partners in Africa, Latin America and Asia. The bottom line: increased impact from our financing.

Health and life sciences Covid-19 Finance Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
14 June 2021

Global Solutions, International Partnerships

This report provides insights into our vital projects and initiatives outside the European Union, data on their impact and ideas for the future of development through a series of expert essays.

Zambia Madagascar Malawi Senegal Cameroon Kenya Mali Tanzania Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
14 December 2021

A true by women, for women fund

Altheia IDF secures $100 million financing to continue its investment in gender-lens small and medium-sized businesses in six African countries—and brings Nigerian snack foods to the UK, as well
SMEs Diversity and gender Zambia Nigeria Ghana South Africa Zimbabwe Lesotho Sub-Saharan Africa Global development

Our support for Africa

Watch our videos to discover how we’re tackling climate change, boosting healthcare and promoting digital access in Africa.

29 November 2021

Supporting digital access for people in Africa

Poa! Internet is a company based in Nairobi. It provides fast and affordable internet access to people living in low-income areas. With the support of the European Investment Fund and Novastar Ventures, the company connects more than 11.000 homes to the web.
pvIYQUME7C4
Institutional Partners Digital and telecoms Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development
26 November 2021

Protecting smallholder farmers from climate change in Africa

Droughts, excessive rain and other climate hazards affect the lives of many smallholder farmers in Africa. And it is not always easy for them to insure their crops. Pula develops an innovative system to make that process simple and affordable. The EIB supports this agricultural insurance and technology company through TLCom capital investment fund.
d_kp_gNaSyo
Climate Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
25 November 2021

Supporting affordable healthcare in Africa

Penda Health is a network of affordable medical centres offering healthcare services in the highly-populated low-income areas of Nairobi, Kenya. Thanks to the support of the European Investment Bank and Novastar Ventures, Penda Health has been able to expand in Nairobi employing more than 300 people.
k2ahDoV8scI
Health and life sciences Thomas ÖSTROS Management committee Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Social infrastructure
14 July 2021

Team Europe visit Senegal to reinforce the manufacturing and access to COVID-19 vaccines in Africa

At a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, the President of the Republic of Senegal, His Excellence Macky Sall, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton and representatives of Germany, France, Belgium, the European Investment Bank and other development finance institutions, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), confirmed details of Team Europe support to accelerate project preparation, expand manufacturing capacities and undertake technical feasibility work to support vaccine production by the Institut Pasteur in Dakar. These will be crucial to unlock large-scale investment in the new plant. The new plant will be built over the next 18 months and will equip the African continent with a state-of-the-art facility for the production of authorised COVID-19 vaccines.
wbm5Z-hRyOU
Institutional Health and life sciences Partners Team Europe Covid-19 Senegal Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Social infrastructure

Get the EIB Global newsletter

Sign up to the EIB Global newsletter to receive a monthly selection of our best content:

  • News and blogs about our latest projects across the globe
  • Podcasts and videos on current EIB Global topics
  • Recent developments of our flagship initiatives

Other events you may like...

30-31
Oct Jul
2025 2026

EIB Group housing roadshow

The EIB Group is organising housing roadshows to give more information on how Member States can benefit at all levels, nationally, regionally and locally.
Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
2
Jun
2026

The Circular City Centre - C3 webinar

How cities support circularity in the textiles value chain
Cities Urban development Circular economy Climate and environment Social infrastructure
11
Jun
2026

Meeting No. 594 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union