This week in Brussels has seen EIB Global, the Group’s new specialised arm, on its first sustained high-level “outing” since it was formally announced last month.

At the EU-Africa Business Forum (EABF) and the sixth European Union – African Union summit - the first since Abidjan in November 2017- a delegation led by President Hoyer, Vice-Presidents Fayolle and Östros, and EIB’s Head of Global Partners Maria Shaw Barragan brought concrete meaning and tangible projects to support the European Union’s message of partnership with African nations. Whether in the field of business support, healthcare strengthening, vaccine equity or climate action and connectivity, the EIB team was vocal and highly visible.

President Hoyer said after the summit: “I have very much appreciated the opportunity to meet our African partners after what feels like a long and enforced period of separation. We have had a chance this week both at the summit and on its margins, to debate, but above all to listen. The pandemic has had an especially acute impact on communities and businesses in Africa. At the same time, I’ve heard the message loud and clear that strategic infrastructure is desperately needed as well as concrete measures to meet the very real challenge of climate change. In all of this, what is crucial is that our partners are looking to us - the EIB Group - and our new development arm EIB Global to take a leading part in facing these challenges within Team Europe.”

The WHO-EIB announcement of €500 million financing to support primary healthcare across Africa and six agreements announced for African businesses impacted by COVID-19, showcase the breadth of our operations and the expertise supporting Africa.

European Union – African Union summit in a nutshell

During the summit, EIB President Hoyer joined European President von der Leyen and President Adesina in opening the summit’s first roundtable on Climate and energy transition, digital and transport. This session, co-chaired by Egypt, the Seychelles, Denmark and Estonia, was an opportunity for President Hoyer to underline the EIB’s role as the EU climate bank and key partner to the European Commission in delivering the Global Gateway.

Meetings on the margins of the summit with the Presidents of Côte d’Ivoire, Zambia and Madagascar focused on key issues such as the challenge of deforestation, sustainable transport and support to businesses hit by the pandemic. A meeting with Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania, was significant in marking the re-engagement with the government for private and public sector projects as part of Team Europe.

EU-Africa Business Forum at a glance

The EIB was a strategic partner in the EU-Africa Business Forum. Vice-President Östros, who also took part in roundtables on Health and Digitalisation announced six new investment agreements with African partners.

Partners from regional banks, microfinance institutions and venture capital funds joined him together with EIB Head of Microfinance Olivier Edelman for an online session. Marjeta Jager, the Deputy Director General of the International Partnership Department of the European Commission, congratulated during the session the EIB on the establishment of EIB Global as a key EC partner.

Also during this busy week, the African Europe Foundation formally announced its new partnership with EIB Global. This new partnership will focus on supporting new thinking on the climate emergency and the economic impact of COVID-19.