The Circular City Centre - C3 webinar

Textiles are the fabric of everyday life. But the way we consume them has a major impact on the environment. The European Union generates around 7 million tonnes of textile waste annually, only 12% of which is separately collected. This webinar explores the important role cities can play in implementing circular economy solutions for sustainable textile management.
In focus
The Circular City Centre - C3
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