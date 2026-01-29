Board of Governors annual general meeting 2026

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño reports to the Board of Governors on the Bank's activities in 2025. The EIB's Board of Governors consists of the Finance or Treasury Ministers from the 27 EU Member States - the Bank's shareholders.
In line with its transparency policy, the Bank publishes:
- the meeting agenda consisting of a simplified and adapted version of the list of items to be examined.
- the summary of the decisions taken is published after the meeting.
Key publications
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Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025
The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.
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At a glance 2026
Every year, the EIB Group finances hundreds of new projects that help the economy and improve lives.
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The EIB Group Operational Plan 2026-2028
Under this Group Operational Plan, the EIB Group will pursue an ambitious financing programme, targeting a Group signature volume of €100 billion in 2026. The programme addresses the defining challenges of our time through targeted and transformative investments that correspond to the eight interlinked policy priorities under the Strategic Roadmap.
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EIB Investment Report 2025/2026
Investment in the European Union has remained surprisingly resilient despite repeated global shocks in recent year – largely the result of consistently strong public investment.
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EIF annual report 2025
2025 has been a truly exceptional year for the EIF.
Our activities
These priorities aim to accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development.
We facilitate access to finance for European businesses and innovators with projects that protect our citizens.
Our support for Ukraine is unwavering as we continue to mobilise relief to help rebuild the country.
TechEU offers different types of funding to suit the different capital needs of companies across the entire business cycle, supporting innovation from lab to market.
Our support covers the renovation of existing housing, supporting mid-caps and large companies in developing advanced materials and new engineering solutions to make housing more affordable and sustainable.
ETCI is dedicated to supporting Europe’s venture capital and private equity ecosystem to address the financing gap experienced by European technology scale-ups.
Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.
We are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change and environmental degradation.
We are committed to breaking down investment barriers and helping the EU to take the lead in the next wave of innovation.