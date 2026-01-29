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12
jun 2026

Board of Governors annual general meeting 2026

Location: European Convention Center Luxembourg (ECCL), 4, place de l’Europe, Room 2, lu

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño reports to the Board of Governors on the Bank's activities in 2025. The EIB's Board of Governors consists of the Finance or Treasury Ministers from the 27 EU Member States - the Bank's shareholders.

In line with its transparency policy, the Bank publishes:

  • the meeting agenda consisting of a simplified and adapted version of the list of items to be examined. 
  • the summary of the decisions taken is published after the meeting.

Key publications

  • 29 January 2026

    Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025

    The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.

    Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 23 March 2026

    At a glance 2026

    Every year, the EIB Group finances hundreds of new projects that help the economy and improve lives.

  • 29 January 2026

    The EIB Group Operational Plan 2026-2028

    Under this Group Operational Plan, the EIB Group will pursue an ambitious financing programme, targeting a Group signature volume of €100 billion in 2026. The programme addresses the defining challenges of our time through targeted and transformative investments that correspond to the eight interlinked policy priorities under the Strategic Roadmap.

  • 3 March 2026

    EIB Investment Report 2025/2026

    Investment in the European Union has remained surprisingly resilient despite repeated global shocks in recent year – largely the result of consistently strong public investment.

    Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Security and defence Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Affordable and sustainable housing Energy

  • EIF annual report 2025

    2025 has been a truly exceptional year for the EIF.

Our activities

Core strategic priorities

These priorities aim to accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development.

Strengthening Europe's security and defence industry

We facilitate access to finance for European businesses and innovators with projects that protect our citizens.

Ukraine solidarity

Our support for Ukraine is unwavering as we continue to mobilise relief to help rebuild the country.

TechEU

TechEU offers different types of funding to suit the different capital needs of companies across the entire business cycle, supporting innovation from lab to market.

Affordable and sustainable housing

Our support covers the renovation of existing housing, supporting mid-caps and large companies in developing advanced materials and new engineering solutions to make housing more affordable and sustainable.

European Tech Champions Initiative

ETCI is dedicated to supporting Europe’s venture capital and private equity ecosystem to address the financing gap experienced by European technology scale-ups.

EIB Global

Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

Climate and environmental sustainability

We are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

Innovation

We are committed to breaking down investment barriers and helping the EU to take the lead in the next wave of innovation.

Other events you may like...

30
-
31
Oct
2025
Jul
2026

EIB Group housing roadshow

The EIB Group is organising housing roadshows to give more information on how Member States can benefit at all levels, nationally, regionally and locally.

Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
2
Jun
2026

The Circular City Centre - C3 webinar

How cities support circularity in the textiles value chain

Cities Urban development Circular economy Climate and environment Social infrastructure
11
Jun
2026

Meeting No. 594 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes: