The European Commission and the European Investment Bank, jointly announced the launch of two new model financial instruments to support the REPowerEU and New European Bauhaus initiatives.

The joint announcement was followed by a thematic workshop, which focused on the key features of the new model financial instruments that will support these initiatives. The workshop provided an early opportunity for participants to learn more about the model financial instruments and ask questions to fi-compass experts from the Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy (DG REGIO) and the EIB on how the model financial instruments may be implemented in the 2021-2027 programming period.