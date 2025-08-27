Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages
>@EIB

The European Commission and the European Investment Bank, jointly announced the launch of two new model financial instruments to support the REPowerEU and New European Bauhaus initiatives.

The joint announcement was followed by a thematic workshop, which focused on the key features of the new model financial instruments that will support these initiatives. The workshop provided an early opportunity for participants to learn more about the model financial instruments and ask questions to fi-compass experts from the Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy (DG REGIO) and the EIB on how the model financial instruments may be implemented in the 2021-2027 programming period.

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union