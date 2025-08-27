The 2022 edition of EIB’s annual high-level conference was organised in cooperation with Columbia University, the OECD and SUERF (The European Monetary and Finance Forum).

As our economies emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the policy focus is shifting to questions of long-term transformation: how can we accelerate digitalisation and the climate transition?

At the same time, the context is challenging. Supply chain disruptions and rising energy prices are a concern. Policy has been effective in supporting economic recovery throughout the European Union, but some countries have been hit even harder than others by the pandemic, and not all are recovering at the same pace. Progress on digitalisation and the energy transition has also been far from uniform.

This year’s conference was about how we can speed up the digital and climate transition, whilst recognising and mitigating these asymmetries. It brought together the perspectives of policymakers, academia, business and finance, as well as Chief Economists from different private and public sector institutions.

Speakers included: Werner Hoyer, President of the EIB; Charles Michel, President of the European Council; Ricardo Mourinho, Vice-President of the EIB; Mathias Cormann, Secretary General of the OECD; Gelsomina Vigliotti, Vice-President of the EIB; Klaus Regling, Managing Director of the European Stability Mechanism; Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the EIB; Jan Svejnar, Professor of Economics and International Affairs at Columbia University; Laurence Boone, Chief Economist at the OECD; Debora Revoltella, Chief Economist of the EIB; Sylvie Goulard, Deputy Governor of the Bank of France; Yuriy Gorodnichenko, Quantedge Presidential Professor of Economics at Berkeley University, California; Pablo Hernández de Cos, Governor ot the Bank of Spain; Sebnem Kalemli-Ozcan, Professor of Economics at the University of Maryland; and Peter Praet, former Member of the Executive Board at the European Central Bank.