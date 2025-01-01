Careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

As a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) professional at the EIB, you will be at the forefront of projects tackling critical global challenges. We have exciting opportunities for engineers, IT professionals and quantitative specialists, who are committed to driving impactful solutions across Europe and beyond.
Who we are
We are the European Investment Bank - one of the world's largest multilateral financial institutions and a leading provider of climate action finance. Our mission is to shape a better future for the European Union and beyond.
Why work for the EIB?
At the EIB, our mission is to make a meaningful impact on lives across the EU and beyond. Joining our team means you’ll be part of projects that promote sustainable growth, innovation, and positive change worldwide. You’ll have the chance to make a real contribution while expanding your skills and embracing new challenges.
Headquartered in Luxembourg and supported by a network of offices across Europe and globally, we provide an engaging and dynamic work environment. At the EIB, you can achieve your career goals while enjoying a balanced life, with excellent professional development opportunities through training, internal mobility, and merit-based growth.
Find out how our recruitment process works.
Meet our people
Explore STEM careers
Engineers at the EIB
As part of our Projects Directorate, your engineering expertise will be at the core of evaluating and overseeing project implementation. Your insights will guide our strategy, helping to ensure the technical strength and sustainability of the projects we support. The Projects Directorate has the following departments:
- Energy: Lending projects and advisory for the full range of energy activities
- Environment and natural resources: Projects and advisory to support environmental sustainability (in particular water and wastewater, solid waste, bio-economy and circular economy)
- Innovation and competitiveness: Lending projects and advisory in manufacturing and commercial services, education, public research and healthcare
- Mobility: Lending projects and advisory in the transport sector, with the exception of urban transport
- Housing, cities and regions: All projects and advisory related to urban and regional development, and main interface with the European Commission for JASPERS etc.
- Sustainability and quality management: Policymaking to ensure the quality of projects and the application of EIB standards during the project cycle
Resources
