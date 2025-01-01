Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

Apply now  

As a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) professional at the EIB, you will be at the forefront of projects tackling critical global challenges. We have exciting opportunities for engineersIT professionals and quantitative specialists, who are committed to driving impactful solutions across Europe and beyond.

Who we are

We are the European Investment Bank - one of the world's largest multilateral financial institutions and a leading provider of climate action finance. Our mission is to shape a better future for the European Union and beyond.

Why work for the EIB?

At the EIB, our mission is to make a meaningful impact on lives across the EU and beyond. Joining our team means you’ll be part of projects that promote sustainable growth, innovation, and positive change worldwide. You’ll have the chance to make a real contribution while expanding your skills and embracing new challenges.

Headquartered in Luxembourg and supported by a network of offices across Europe and globally, we provide an engaging and dynamic work environment. At the EIB, you can achieve your career goals while enjoying a balanced life, with excellent professional development opportunities through training, internal mobility, and merit-based growth.

Find out how our recruitment process works.

Meet our people

Natalia, Head of Infrastructure Platforms Unit
Sabrina, Senior Officer, Liquidity Management
Louise, Head of Environmental Advisory Division
Stefano, Energy Efficiency Engineer
Helene, Credit Risk Management Officer
Liliya, Loan Officer, Principal Advisor in Financial Inclusion Division

Explore STEM careers

Engineers at the EIB

EIB

As part of our Projects Directorate, your engineering expertise will be at the core of evaluating and overseeing project implementation. Your insights will guide our strategy, helping to ensure the technical strength and sustainability of the projects we support. The Projects Directorate has the following departments:

  • Energy: Lending projects and advisory for the full range of energy activities
  • Environment and natural resources: Projects and advisory to support environmental sustainability (in particular water and wastewatersolid wastebio-economy and circular economy)
  • Innovation and competitiveness: Lending projects and advisory in manufacturing and commercial services, education, public research and healthcare
  • Mobility: Lending projects and advisory in the transport sector, with the exception of urban transport
  • Housing, cities and regions: All projects and advisory related to urban and regional development, and main interface with the European Commission for JASPERS etc.
  • Sustainability and quality management: Policymaking to ensure the quality of projects and the application of EIB standards during the project cycle
Find out more  

Quantitative specialists at the EIB

Our Quant family includes roles in areas such as Capital Management, Derivatives, Market Risk, and Pricing, as well as specialised fields like Model Development & Stress Testing, Model Implementation, Model Monitoring & Maintenance, and Model Validation.

In these fields, you will apply your quantitative and mathematical expertise to make a meaningful impact on the Bank and contribute to the EU’s mission.

Most of these roles are based within our Risk Management Directorate, but there are also opportunities in our Front Office, Lending (Operations Directorate), and Funding (Finance Directorate).

Find out more  

Information Technology at the EIB

Information Technology (IT) is essential to delivering our transformative projects, placing IT professionals at the core of the EIB.

We are committed to staying ahead in hardware, software, network infrastructure, and communications systems, investing in emerging technologies that drive innovation and excellence.

Find out more  

Diversity, equity and inclusion at the EIB

At the European Investment Bank, as the bank of the European Union, we are committed to the EU’s motto United in Diversity, underlining the principles of equity, human dignity, non-discrimination and respect for human rights.  

We put diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at the heart of who we are and what we do and believe that these make us a performing and innovative organisation, fulfilling its core mission of improving lives and promoting long-term sustainable growth.

Discover more  

Resources

Our recruitment process

Take a look at how our selection process works.

Living in Luxembourg

Discover the professional and personal benefits of living in Luxembourg.