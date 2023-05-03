Projekte in Spanien stärken Europas Energieautonomie

Ausbau der Solar- und Windkapazität und Übertragungsnetze in ganz Europa
Financing of a set of renewable energy projects across Spain, Portugal and Germany in support of the REPowerEU initiative.
The operation is proposed to be structured as a framework loan aimed at financing part of Iberdrola's renewable energy projects in Spain, Portugal and Germany throughout the period 2023-2025. The pipeline of projects to be included under this operation will be a combination of onshore wind and solar-photovoltaic power plants.
The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain, Germany and Portugal and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action (transversal), and partially on economic and social cohesion (transversal). The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and onshore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely (at least partially) on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing), the project improves market efficiency and competition. The schemes are expected to be located mostly in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.
The project has an excellent economic return considering the expected costs and the economic value of the electricity generated (factoring in fully the positive externalities). The promoter has a proven track record of international energy projects.
The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and grace periods, convertible or revisable rates, disbursement conditions). The promoter deems financing with an "EIB Green Loan" label as a stamp of quality on its investments and environment-related procedures and consistent with its green finance framework.
Iberdrola will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Eine stabile Energieversorgung
Warum
- Mehr Energieautonomie für Europa
- Weniger Treibhausgasemissionen
- Erhöhte Nachfrage nach sauberer Energie
Wie
- Rahmendarlehen über eine Milliarde Euro für Erneuerbare-Energien-Projekte
- Netz von 19 Fotovoltaikkraftwerken und 3 Onshore-Windparks in Spanien, Portugal und Deutschland
- Innovative Technologien wie die Hybridisierung mit einem Batteriesystem für eine stabile, zuverlässige Stromversorgung
Der Ausbau der Erneuerbaren in Spanien, Italien und Portugal ist ein starkes Signal für diese Länder und für den Klimaschutz der EU – und erhöht die Energiesicherheit.
Medien zum Thema
Europa unter Öko-Strom
Strom für Kroatien
Auftrieb für Windkraft
Projekte und Storys zum Thema
New green financing model launched in Serbia
In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
Small businesses on the front lines of security
How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU
