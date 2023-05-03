Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN

Projekte in Spanien stärken Europas Energieautonomie

Großes Darlehen für Erneuerbare-Energien-Projekte

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
07/06/2023
Betrag
EUR 1.000.000.000
Länder
Portugal, Deutschland, Spanien
Sektor(en)
Energie
Betrag
1.000.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 44.300.000 €
Deutschland : 52.270.000 €
Spanien : 903.430.000 €
Energie : 1.000.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/06/2023 : 44.300.000 €
7/06/2023 : 52.270.000 €
7/06/2023 : 903.430.000 €
Übersicht
IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
19/07/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
01/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Informe de la prospección arqueológica enmarcada en la obra - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Valbuena - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Documento de Síntesis
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Manantiales - Documento de Síntesis
31/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Documento de Síntesis
01/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Adenda Modificación No Sustancial - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Resumen no Técnico
01/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Documento de Síntesis
01/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Resumen Ejecutivo
01/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Resumen Ejecutivo
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Manantiales - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
31/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
01/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Resumen no Técnico
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
20/05/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Medidas Compensatorias - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de caracterización de avifauna - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Los Efectos Sinérgicos y Acumulativos
20/05/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Afeccíon a Red Natura 2000 - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio socioeconómico frente al Reto Demográfico - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Informe de Actuaciones Arqueológicas - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN´- Estudio de Afección Forestal - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN´- Estudio de Impacto paisajístico - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio acústico - FV Tagus
18/05/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Resumen No Técnico - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto- FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Campos Electromagnéticos - FV Tagus
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Iberdrola unterzeichnen Darlehen über 1 Milliarde Euro für eine schnellere Energiewende in Europa
Story zum Projekt
Europa unter Öko-Strom
Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
29 Juni 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 07/06/2023
20220896
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
IBERDROLA SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 1790 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing of a set of renewable energy projects across Spain, Portugal and Germany in support of the REPowerEU initiative.

The operation is proposed to be structured as a framework loan aimed at financing part of Iberdrola's renewable energy projects in Spain, Portugal and Germany throughout the period 2023-2025. The pipeline of projects to be included under this operation will be a combination of onshore wind and solar-photovoltaic power plants.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain, Germany and Portugal and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action (transversal), and partially on economic and social cohesion (transversal). The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and onshore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely (at least partially) on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing), the project improves market efficiency and competition. The schemes are expected to be located mostly in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.

The project has an excellent economic return considering the expected costs and the economic value of the electricity generated (factoring in fully the positive externalities). The promoter has a proven track record of international energy projects.

The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and grace periods, convertible or revisable rates, disbursement conditions). The promoter deems financing with an "EIB Green Loan" label as a stamp of quality on its investments and environment-related procedures and consistent with its green finance framework.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Iberdrola will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Iberdrola will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
3 Mai 2023
7 Juni 2023
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Über das Projekt

Wie und warum

Eine stabile Energieversorgung

Warum

  • Mehr Energieautonomie für Europa
  • Weniger Treibhausgasemissionen
  • Erhöhte Nachfrage nach sauberer Energie

Wie

  • Rahmendarlehen über eine Milliarde Euro für Erneuerbare-Energien-Projekte
  • Netz von 19 Fotovoltaikkraftwerken und 3 Onshore-Windparks in Spanien, Portugal und Deutschland
  • Innovative Technologien wie die Hybridisierung mit einem Batteriesystem für eine stabile, zuverlässige Stromversorgung

Sektoren und Länder

Deutschland Italien Portugal Spanien Deutschland Italien Portugal Spanien Klima und Umwelt Entwicklung weltweit Energie

Wirkung

Ein Schub für Europas Energieautonomie

  • Bis zu vier Terawattstunden Strom, was dem Jahresverbrauch von über einer Million Haushalten entspricht
  • 70 Prozent der Anlagen in ländlichen Gebieten, die vom Übergang zu Netto-Null betroffen sind, und in Regionen mit einem Pro-Kopf-Einkommen unter dem EU-Durchschnitt
Ausbau der Solar- und Windkapazität und Übertragungsnetze in ganz Europa

Video abspielen

2:15

custom-preview

Story

Europa unter Öko-Strom

Wir bieten den Menschen dort Schulungen an und vermitteln ihnen Wissen und Qualifikationen für den Bau, den Betrieb und die Arbeit in Solarkraftwerken und Windparks.
Jaime Celaya

Geschäftsentwickler, Iberdrola

Jaime Celaya wollte schon immer mit Erneuerbaren arbeiten, weil sie wichtig für die Gesellschaft sind. Nach dem Studium und erster Berufserfahrung kam er zu Iberdrola, gemessen an der Marktkapitalisierung das größte Energieunternehmen Europas und führend in regenerativen Energien. Als Geschäftsentwickler ist er für die Prüfung, Auswahl und Durchführung neuer Energieprojekte zuständig. Damit Iberdrola bis 2040 sein Ziel erreicht: null Emissionen.

„Das ist eine sehr dynamische, aktive Branche, jeden Tag tauchen neue Technologien, Mechanismen und Techniken auf“, berichtet er. „Und jeden Tag lerne ich etwas Neues und erweitere mein Wissen.“

Celaya arbeitet an Iberdrolas ehrgeizigem Plan, ein Netz von 19 Fotovoltaikkraftwerken und 3 Onshore-Windparks in Spanien, Portugal und Deutschland aufzubauen.

Iberdrola
Der Ausbau der Erneuerbaren in Spanien, Italien und Portugal ist ein starkes Signal für diese Länder und für den Klimaschutz der EU – und erhöht die Energiesicherheit.
Elena Cuadros

Spezialistin für regenerative Energien, EIB

Starker Impuls für Regenerative in Spanien

Das Problem bei erneuerbaren Energien ist, dass sie nicht durchgängig Strom erzeugen. Kohle-, Gas-, Öl- und Wasserkraftwerke liefern Elektrizität auf Abruf. Solarmodule und Windkraftanlagen sind dagegen wetter- und standortabhängig. Mit anderen Worten: Ihre Stromproduktion schwankt und ist nur teilweise kalkulierbar. So können unsere Energienetze nur schwer eine stabile Versorgung garantieren. Man spricht hier vom Problem der Systemintegration erneuerbarer Energien.

Iberdrola hybridisiert deshalb einige seiner Fotovoltaikanlagen mit einem Batteriesystem. Dabei werden zwei verschiedene Energiequellen (wie Wind und Sonnenlicht) mit einem Speicher kombiniert. Das Ergebnis ist eine stabilere und zuverlässigere Stromversorgung.

2023 unterstützte die EIB mit Red Eléctrica und Solaria zwei weitere spanische Unternehmen, um Spaniens grüne Wende und die Energiesicherheit in Europa voranzutreiben.

Solaria

17

Mrd. €

Investitionen der EIB in Energieprojekte 2022

Medien zum Thema

4 Dezember 2023

Europa unter Öko-Strom

Drei spanische Projekte stärken Europas Energieautonomie mit Solar- und Windkraft und Übertragungsnetzen.
Klima Klimaschutzfinanzierungen Erneuerbare Energien InvestEU Energieeffizienz Deutschland Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt Energie
3 Februar 2023

Strom für Kroatien

Die Energiewende in Kroatien kommt voran: Mehrere Energieprojekte sorgen für Versorgungssicherheit und verbessern Leben in Zagreb
Infrastruktur Klima Dekarbonisierung Kroatien Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt Energie
12 Dezember 2022

Auftrieb für Windkraft

Turbinenhersteller Vestas investiert massiv in Forschung und Entwicklung, um die Leistung zu erhöhen und Windkraft in extremerer Umgebung zu nutzen.
Infrastruktur Klima Dekarbonisierung Dänemark Europäische Union Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Klima und Umwelt
